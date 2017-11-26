Susan Sarandon Says 'We Would Be At War' If Hillary Clinton Had Won

Actress Susan Sarandon doesn’t seem to have any regrets over her staunch opposition to Hillary Clinton during last year’s election.
“I did think she was very, very dangerous. We would still be fracking, we would be at war [if she was president],” she told the Guardian. “It wouldn’t be much smoother. Look what happened under Obama that we didn’t notice.”
The actress, who had supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during the primaries, also defended her vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein by noting that Trump wasn’t going to win in New York anyway.
“Well, I knew that New York was going to go [for Hillary]. It was probably the easiest place to vote for Stein. Bringing attention to working-class issues is not a luxury. People are really hurting; that’s how this guy got in. What we should be discussing is not the election, but how we got to the point where Trump was the answer.”
Sarandon also detailed some of the angry messages she has received since the election.
“I got from Hillary people ‘I hope your crotch is grabbed’, ‘I hope you’re raped,’” she said. “Misogynistic attacks.”