Suspect In Arizona Spree Killings Dies By Suicide: Report

A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly killing spree has reportedly died after a confrontation with police in Arizona.

According to ABC News, the suspect opened fire on law enforcement officers Monday morning after they surrounded a Scottsdale hotel. Police reportedly gassed the room and then sent in a robot equipped with a streaming video camera. With the aid of the robot, it was determined the suspect had died by suicide, ABC news reported.

Sgt. Vince Lewis, a Phoenix police spokesman, told WCNC News that police did not fire any shots at the suspect and no one else was injured.

The name of the suspect has not been released, but Scottsdale police said in a statement that Monday’s incident “does appear to be related to the recent homicides in Phoenix and Scottsdale.”

Authorities previously said they believed the recent killings of a forensic psychiatrist and two paralegals were committed by the same individual.

BREAKING: Police say they have surrounded a hotel in a Phoenix suburb where a suspect linked to 4 homicides may be staying. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 4, 2018

The killing spree is thought to have started at a Scottsdale business on Thursday, with the shooting death of Dr. Steven Pitt, a 59-year-old forensic psychiatrist. According to his website, Pitt had consulted police on several high-profile cases, including the killing of JonBenet Ramsey and the Columbine High School shooting.

A day after Pitt’s slaying, paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were shot and killed at a law office in Old Town Scottsdale. While police have said the killings appear to be related, it’s unclear what connection Sharp and Anderson had to Pitt, if any.

Police are also searching for a possible link in the killing of 72-year-old Marshall Levine, a counselor and life coach who was found shot dead in his Scottsdale office on Saturday.

Silent Witness Suspect sketch released by police.

“Right now, we do not know if the shooting [of Levine]... is related to the previous two shootings, but we are working closely with Phoenix Police Department in all three of these cases,” Scottsdale police spokesman Sgt. Ben Hoster told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Authorities on Saturday announced an $11,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Send David Lohr an email or follow him on Facebook and Twitter.