Suspect Arrested After Barricade Situation At Los Angeles Trader Joe’s

UPDATE ― 7:05 p.m. PDT: One woman was killed during the Trader Joe’s hostage situation, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a press conference.

UPDATE ― 6:43 p.m. PDT: Police say the suspect has been taken into custody “without incident.”

#UPDATE: We have successfully taken the suspect into custody without incident. The situation remains fluid as officers move forward clearing the location. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

A suspected gunman barricaded himself inside of a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood on Saturday following a police pursuit. Videos from the scene show police officers swarming the store as shoppers and employees ran out.

The suspected remained in the store as of 5:52 p.m. local time.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were pursuing the gunman, who is suspected of shooting his grandmother and a second woman in her 20s around 1 p.m., LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told HuffPost. Lopez said the women’s conditions were unknown.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a 2015 Toyota Camry and was later spotted by police in Hollywood. Lopez said that at some point during the pursuit, which ended in front of the Trader Joe’s store, the suspect “fired multiple rounds at the officers.”

LAPD said in a tweet that the “officer-involved shooting” occurred at the end of the pursuit. SWAT teams are also on the scene.

Lopez said it’s unclear whether there are hostages inside of the Trader Joe’s, but footage from news helicopters shows police officers helping people from the store. Officers removed two kids from a car in the parking lot and carried them to safety. Another video shows people climbing out of a store window and down a ladder.

The suspect is a black male, according to Lopez.

Officers rescued a group of children after an armed suspect opened fire and barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe’s in the Hollywood area. Live updates: https://t.co/tbjgPmD5iq pic.twitter.com/873SgyQwsj — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 21, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted that federal law enforcement was assisting LAPD with the incident and said he was watching the “possible hostage situation very closely.”