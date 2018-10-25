New York Police Investigating Suspicious Package At Address Linked To Robert De Niro

New York police said they were investigating a “suspicious package” found early Thursday in the lower Manhattan neighborhood of Tribeca.

The address police are investigating, an NYPD spokesman told HuffPost, is 375 Greenwich St. ― the location of Tribeca Grill, a restaurant owned by frequent Trump critic Robert De Niro, as well as the office of Tribeca Film Center, a company De Niro co-founded. The Weinstein Company’s New York City office used to be in the building.

The package contained a device resembling apparent explosives sent to CNN’s New York offices and to several high-profile Democrats on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

Those devices were sent to Hillary and Bill Clinton and former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.). A device was found at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros earlier in the week. All have been targets of right-wing invective.

De Niro has taken profanity-laden jabs at President Donald Trump, and the president has lashed back, calling the actor a “low-IQ individual” and “punch-drunk.”

“I just want to say one thing,” De Niro said in June. “Fuck Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s fuck Trump.”

We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/foiMSJ0VNG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 25, 2018

The NYPD urged people to avoid the area in a tweet. Several streets in the Tribeca neighborhood were closed.

A bomb squad vehicle was seen driving the package away from the area along the West Side Highway. Police Commissioner James O’Neill said it was taken to a secure facility in the Bronx.

Trump, in a Thursday morning tweet, lamented the anger “we see today in our society.” He said it’s a product of the “purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News.”

On Wednesday night, the president blamed the media for creating a culture of hostility, though he condemned the bombs and called for unity.