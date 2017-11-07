Sustainability Companies Turn to Ethereum Tokens

Environmental sustainability companies are turning to blockchain to design platforms capable of protecting assets in the natural capital market. This includes resources such as air, water, forests, and minerals. Environmental credits are already traded, but there is no standard for measuring the price of natural capital, and companies have problems accounting for their costs.

The Hong Kong-based Veridium Labs, an environmental technology startup collaboration between ConsenSys AG and EnVision Corporation, wants to raise $150 million by selling two different cryptographic tokens. The tokens will be backed by forest carbon offset credits, as well as other credits used to fund environmental mitigation efforts.

Veridium Chief Executive Officer, Todd Lemons, said that his project is setting out to make the trading of such environmental credits a more transparent exercise. VERIDIUM membership tokens grant access to the trading platform. TGR tokens represent actual environmental mitigation credits, according to Lemons. “TGR” tokens will be backed by so-called “REDD+” forest carbon offset credits, reduce carbon dioxide emissions, including projects like planting trees or preserving forests.

Pension funds and investment firms are large drivers of environmental mitigation credit purchases, while they work to ensure the companies in which they invest are socially responsible. “These environmental mitigation credits can be bought over the counter, but they’re not liquid,” said Lemons. “You cannot mark them to market like any other asset. So it’s difficult to include them in the company’s books.”

Veridium is not alone in merging environmental impact mitigation with the blockchain. impactChoice, which has a long history in the environmental impact mitigation industry, recently launched ‘Earth Token’, which would fuel the certified Natural Asset Exchange. Products like carbon credits, RECs and metered outputs would be listed on the platform. The goal is to provide a platform where individuals and entities can participate, while ensuring mitigated funds end up where they are said to be going.

impactChoice, which has since 2009 worked on digital representations of natural assets, long ago created the Carbon Asset Management platform. The goal was to allow customers to be involved in a business’ mitigation efforts, and the company has had resounding success, namely in Africa, where drought stricken regions have seen city governments, like Cape Town, draft crisis plans in the event of a bona fide water shortage.

“Our mission is to enable institutions and individuals alike to minimize their impact on the environment by providing simple solutions that allow them to achieve their environmental goals,” says Managing Director Leonard Harley. “We have been providing guidance and solutions that enable organizations to apply benefits derived from reductions in emissions and optimization of operational processes to their sustainability efforts, involving all stakeholders in their efforts.”

In 2009, the company worked with global supplier enterprise software solutions Oracle to make company events energy neutral. By mitigating all emissions associated with energy consumption, impactChoice allowed Oracle to pass the benefit of offsets purchased on to each event attendee.

ImpactChoice partnered in 2015 with event organizers to make that year’s Men’s World Squash Championship a Green, Energy Neutral event. “We helped them to offset CO2 emissions,” explains Harley. “Mitigation benefits were again passed down to each event attendee. Something which we repeated again in 2017.” The company also has projects in Africa.

The company has worked with Africa’s only carbon neutral hotel, Hotel Verde, to offset carbon outputs.