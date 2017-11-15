Sustainability: There Is an App for That

Okay, it was a false promise. After 30 years we still do not have the ‘paperless office’ that was prognosticated. From lawyers’ offices to school systems people seem to have real resistance to giving up on paper.

Yet, we know that when something comes along that is simple to use, so fast and convenient, people are more likely to embrace it; with the only hesitation that they must trust that the system is secure.

One of the more time and paper wasting processes in many organizations is the filing of expense reports. It is hard to imagine that in 2017 we are still taping paper receipts to blank pages to put them into a fax machine to send them in for reimbursement. And yet this is how some organizations still require submission for payment. Mobile phone scanners exist from a number of organizations and I have used them to scan and attach receipts as an alternative, but Adobe Scan (available for both Apple and Android devices) is taking it to a new level.

Not surprising from the people who created Acrobat, the scanned documents can be saved as editable and searchable PDFs. Combined with Adobe Sign and one can store an encrypted signature as well. Together the two open up the door to document editing and validation in a way that might just help us get one step closer to the paperless office after all.

In fact, some companies have been using the combination and achieving some impressive environmental, economic and governance results. For example, KLM saved one million sheets of paper (the equivalent to 120 trees), SMRT in Singapore saved $100,000 in their first year and WALGA reduced paper consumption by more than 50,000 printouts – moving preferred supplier contracts to electronic signatures.

It takes a little more than half a tree to make a carton (10 reams) of 100 percent, non-recycled 20-lb. copier paper. One tree makes 16.67 reams of copy paper, or 8,333.3 sheets. And while that might not sound like much, the average U.S. office worker uses about 10,000 sheets of paper each year, the equivalent of a 100-foot-tall Douglas Fir tree. Multiply that by the number of employees in an organization and it adds up quickly.

By putting the functionality into the devices we carry with us ubiquitously, passing paper back and forth becomes even more obsolete; and the time savings and ease will appeal to anyone, not just those interested in the environmental aspects of reducing paper. Because the documents are linked to the Cloud, the issue of storage and document retrieval (once in warehouses, now on microchips) is no longer an issue. In fact, the search function can allow for documents to be more easily found (by subject or key phrases) as well as date.

Security is, of course, a primary concern, but with a client list including the state of Hawaii, Groupon, Telefónica, Ceridan and FourSquare and others a wide range of organizations are clearly confident.

So, could the paperless office become a reality? As a new generation of digital natives comes into the workplace perhaps one day reams of paper in a storage closet will become as unusual as the fax machine has over the last 30 years. My advice, make sure that next memo you write is a good one; because it might end up in a museum one day, considered as antiquated as a papyrus from ancient Egypt.

Adobe Scan:

o Adobe Scan Website

o iOS App

o Android App

Adobe Sign:

o Adobe Sign Website

o iOS App