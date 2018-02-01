HUFFPOST FINDS
12 Sustainable Alternatives To Plastic Bags That Are Just As Easy To Use

Ditch the sandwich bags.

By Amanda Pena

When you’ve forgotten your favorite “Feminist With A To-Do List” tote bag at the grocery store, or need a quick way to pack your kid’s sandwich on-the-go, it’s easy to reach for a plastic baggie. We’ve all been there. 

And yet, we all know by now that plastic is pretty bad for the environment. If we keep at the pace we’re going, there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish by 2050. Though that sounds pretty grim, the sustainable steps you take at home can have an important impact (and instill sustainable habits in your little ones who are watching). 

Whether it’s purchasing reusable alternatives to paper towels, or investing in an attractive compost bin for your kitchen, there are so many new and innovative alternatives out there to plastic. That’s why there’s no better time than now to take simple steps to reduce your household plastic consumption. 

Though some of these sustainable alternatives are a bit more expensive than a box of plastic baggies, they’re long-term investments that’ll save your wallet (and the world) in the long run.

See below for 12 sustainable alternatives to plastic bags:

  • 1 Stasher Reusable Silicone Food Bag
    Amazon
    Unlike plastic bags, Stasher bags contain no petroleum, no PVC, and no latex. They're also self-sealing and fully functional.
  • 2 Zero-Waste Bento Bag
    Etsy
    This 100% cotton bag can be used for bread, small snacks, fruit, and more.
  • 3 Easy Open Sandwich Bags
    Amazon
    Nordic By Nature sandwich bags are non-toxic and made from cotton fabric and food-safe polyester to keep your food healthy, fresh and safe. 
  • 4 Lekue 1-Liter Fresh Bag
    Amazon
    These 1-liter fresh bags from Lekue are a cooking bag all-in-one. Store in it, freeze in it, reheat in it, cook in it, and they're completely dishwasher safe.
  • 5 Organic Cotton Grocery Bag with Bottle Sleeves
    Amazon
    We're obsessed with how these organic cotton grocery bags have 6 interior pop-out bottle sleeves to keep tall items in place.
  • 6 (re)zip Lay-Flat Lunch Leakproof Reusable Storage Bag
    Amazon
    One (re)zip replaces up to 300 disposable baggies.
  • 7 Linen Bread Bags
    Food 52
    These stylish, flax linen bread bags will keep your crusty loaf of bread fresh better, and a bit longer, than paper or plastic.
  • 8 Canvas Market Bags
    Food 52
    If you're looking to upgrade your current market bags, opt for these gorgeous canvas ones that are sturdier than plastic and so much better for the environment.
  • 9 Bee's Wrap
    Amazon
    Wrap cheese, half of a lemon, a crusty loaf of bread, a sandwich, or cover a bowl with Bee's Wrap that can last up to a year.
  • 10 Reusable Produce Bags
    Bed Bath Beyond
    Take these reusable mesh produce bags with you on trips to the grocery store or farmers' market to transport fresh produce home without the use of plastic bags.
  • 11 Muslin Produce Bags
    Amazon
    Keep your produce fresh for days with these natural and reusable muslin produce bags.
  • 12 Grab Bag
    Amazon
    These eco-friendly reusable grocery bags expand to hold up to 40 lbs of groceries, and not only that, they clip on to the side of your cart for easy grab and go.

