Suzanne Somers Says She's 'Happy' About Trump

Suzanne Somers praised President Donald Trump on the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

Somers, 71, told TMZ over the weekend that she was satisfied with the way the president had done his job.

“I’m happy that the economy’s doing so much better,” she said, as seen in the video above. “And now my career is over,” she joked, acknowledging that conservative viewpoints are “very rare” in Hollywood.

The “Three’s Company” star told HuffPost in 2012 that her politics were a “very personal” issue.

“I am an independent and vote the candidate, never the party,” she said at the time. “I am also an entrepreneur, and entrepreneurs made America the most exceptional and wealthiest country in the world, excelling in technology, science, medicine, physics, literature and, most of all, self-reliance and unbridled imagination.”

Two years later, she criticized then-President Barack Obama’s administration.