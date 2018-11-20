Swastika Found Painted Over Pittsburgh Memorial At Duke University

A mural at Duke University dedicated to victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting was vandalized with a swastika Sunday night, school officials confirmed.

University President Vincent Price called the defacement of the memorial at Duke’s East Campus Bridge a “craven and cowardly act.”

“That it should occur in such a visible, public location at Duke should be a matter of grave concern to us all,” Price said in a letter to the campus community Monday.

Students often use Duke’s East Campus Bridge and the tunnel underneath it as a public forum, the Associated Press reports. Last month, Jewish students created a memorial for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in the space, listing the names of the 11 victims in black paint. The students also included a gold Star of David and the phrase, “We must build this world from love,” in Hebrew and English.

The red swastika was painted directly over the Star of David.

Olivia Levine, a Jewish student who helped paint the original memorial mural, told Duke’s student newspaper that she was deeply upset by the vandalism.

“I was just torn apart. I started crying,” Levine told The Chronicle on Monday. “I didn’t know how to react to it, because I was so angry about it.”

Last month, students painted a mural to memorialize the Pittsburgh shooting. Yesterday it was covered by a swastika.https://t.co/1R0DrAqEPm — The (Duke) Chronicle (@DukeChronicle) November 19, 2018

Price said the school will “continue to provide additional security” at Duke’s Jewish life center. Administrators also plan to install security cameras near the East Campus Bridge, which Price said “has unfortunately become a focus of attention for those who seek to promote hatred and intimidation.”

The Chronicle reports that a student found a swastika etched onto a bathroom door in a school building in October. A pumpkin carved with a swastika was reportedly found on campus during Halloween.

The red swastika found at the East Campus Bridge this week was painted over on Monday morning, Duke’s public affairs department told HuffPost in an email. The school didn’t have an update on who was responsible for the vandalism.

The Anti-Defamation League recorded 204 anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses in 2017, up from 108 in 2016. The 2017 total included 114 reports of vandalism on college and university campuses.

Jewish Life at Duke, a division of the university’s student affairs department, wrote in a Facebook post that some students are “feeling under attack” after the incident on campus. But the department urged students to stay strong.