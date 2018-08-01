Thieves Steal Swedish Crown Jewels Before Fleeing By Speedboat

In a plot that could have come out of a heist movie, two men on Tuesday raided a Swedish cathedral and stole a set of 17th-century crown jewels, before fleeing the crime scene on a speedboat, according to police and Swedish news outlets.

The heist, in which the suspects took two crowns and a golden orb, happened around noon local time on Tuesday, at the Strängnäs Cathedral, located west of Sweden’s capital of Stockholm.

The crowns once belonged to King Karl IX and Queen Kristina, whose jewels are on display at the cathedral. The items had been displayed in a locked case equipped with an alarm, cathedral officials said in a statement.

PONTUS STENBERG via Getty Images Swedish police cordoned off the Strängnäs cathedral, west of Stockholm, after thieves stole crown jewels dating back to the 17th century.

“The alarm went off when the burglars smashed the security glass and stole the artifacts,” a cathedral spokeswoman told the Associated Press.