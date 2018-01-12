Sweet Liberty Makes Top 50 U.S. Bars List | An Interview with John Lermayer

It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, I say. Now, South Floridians have something to be extremely happy about. It’s time to toast and cheer to the great news.

Tony Merenda Our Piña Colada Sweet Liberty 3 rum blend, pineapple, coconut cream, Jamaican coffee beans, Pedro Jimenez float

Tony Merenda Katie's Flower Shop El Tesoro Reposado, St. Germain, egg white, orange blossom, lemon, lavender, Pastis wash

Miami's cocktail scene is on the rise and we're not just talking about great mojitos. Over the last few years, the Magic City has become nationally relevant in the craft cocktail scene with a number of rising local neighborhood bars stabling themselves on a global scale and receiving top accolades in the industry.

Tony Merenda Ramos Gin Fizz Tanqueray 10, lemon, orange blossom, egg white, cream

Seth Browarnik, WorldRedEye Baby Bison Zu vodka, apple juice, Aperol, citrus, cinnamon

After being recognized on the prestigious World's 50 Best Bars list, marking the first year two Miami bars received this global distinction, I had the opportunity to interview John Lermayer, owner and bartender at Miami Beach's Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. With over two decades of experience, Lermayer has garnered worldwide attention from the cocktail community after working in top nightlife spots in the Hamptons, New York City, and Miami. Within the industry, he is known for creating cutting edge beverage programs at the likes of The Florida Room at Delano, Skybar at Shore Club, Mondarian Soho in New York City, and Regent Cocktail Club at The Gale.

Seth Browarnik, WorldRedEye John Lermayer

Q: Where are you from and how did you end up in Miami?

A: I’m originally from New York, and I started working in the night club Bermuda triangle of Miami Beach, the Hamptons and Manhattan, and I decided to take roots in Miami beach.

Q: Why did you decide to become a bartender?

A: So I could drink for free and I really liked people. I was working as a line cook but I didn’t like being trapped in the kitchen, I wanted to be where the party was and have a little more guest interaction.

Q: Did you go to bartending school or are you self-taught?

A: I started working at a dive bar where I learned the basics of how to treat people and how to move my hands, how to manage cash, and how to work in high-volume.

Q: Is there a bartender you admire the most? Who and why?

A: There are several actually, I learned a lot about drinks from Willy Shine, I learned a lot about professionalism from Julio Cabrera, and I’ve learned a lot about hospitality from Julio Bermejo, but the bartender I look up to most is the bartender that is completely comfortable working at the exact bar that they should be working at. You don’t have to have great drink knowledge, or be well known, there are thousands of great bartenders out there that we’ll never read about, that can make you feel at home when you walk into their bars.

Q: What is your favorite cocktail/drink to drink and to make? How many different types of cocktails are you capable of producing on any given night?

A: My favorite cocktail to drink right now is a Pimms Cup, low ABV, totally refreshing, slightly spicy, a great session cocktail day or night. My favorite cocktail to make has always been a mint julep, although DNA of it is simple, when you properly build one, it makes people think you really know what you’re doing. (second question) HA! A lot.

Q: What is your favorite wine?

A: Champagne, preferably Krug.

Q: What is your favorite beer?

A: Guinness.

Q: What is your favorite spirit?

A: Way too many to name, but I drink a lot of El Tesoro Reposado, Ford’s Gin, and I always have a bottle of Martell Cordon Bleu Cognac.

Q: What is your favorite bar after yours, of course?

A: The Deuce (222 14th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139), it’s everything a dive bar should be. You can meet a retired Rock Star, or get your head caved in by a six foot tranny, and that’s in the afternoon. But the beer is always ice cold.

Q: What is an example of a Fall drink you would prepare for me?

A: I take pride in making people a really good hot buttered rum

Q: If you were asked to reduce calories in a drink, what would you do maintain the flavor of the drink?

A: Add sherry.

Q: What do you do to stay current on new trends? Describe two or three of the most interesting industry trends.

A: Low ABV cocktails are definitely on the rise. Sherry, Port and Vermouth cocktails, which I’m a big fan of.

Q: How do you test the quality of your ingredients?

A: Taste everything, even some of your favorite spirits can vary from batch to batch.

Q: When are you happiest at work?

A: When I look around and see people smiling and drinking cocktails and the music is right and I can see people making new friends, that’s it. On any given night you can have a thousand magic moments going on in the room