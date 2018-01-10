FACT: Nachos = fun.
Who’s with me?
My nutrition point of view is: “Eat what you CRAVE, but make it with healthier ingredients.” This NACHO recipe is a great example of that philosophy.
DROP: fried tortilla chips
SWAP: thinly sliced oven-baked sweet potatoes*
*Sweet potatoes contain resistant starch, which is a compound that works overtime to help you feel fuller longer. Also, sweet potatoes are a natural source of skin-glowing vitamin A and electrolyte-rich potassium.
Top your NACHOS w/ protein-packed black beans + antioxidant-rich veggies like cabbage + satisfying healthy fat from guacamole.
Sweet Potato Nachos Recipe >> HERE <<
Super healthy, fun, vegan, gluten-free.
BONUS: Nacho Boosters
For even more nutrition, top your nachos with…
1. jalapeño sauerkraut for craving control
2. jicama for gut-friendly prebiotic fiber
3. #putaneggonit for brain-boosting choline
Words of Wisdom: Inhale nachos, Exhale negativity.