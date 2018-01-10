Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN, CSSD, Contributor
SWEET POTATO NACHOS

FACT: Nachos = fun.

Who’s with me?

My nutrition point of view is: “Eat what you CRAVE, but make it with healthier ingredients.” This NACHO recipe is a great example of that philosophy.

DROP: fried tortilla chips

SWAP: thinly sliced oven-baked sweet potatoes*

*Sweet potatoes contain resistant starch, which is a compound that works overtime to help you feel fuller longer. Also, sweet potatoes are a natural source of skin-glowing vitamin A and electrolyte-rich potassium.

Top your NACHOS w/ protein-packed black beans + antioxidant-rich veggies like cabbage + satisfying healthy fat from guacamole.

Sweet Potato Nachos Recipe >> HERE <<

Super healthy, fun, vegan, gluten-free.

BONUS: Nacho Boosters

For even more nutrition, top your nachos with…

1. jalapeño sauerkraut for craving control

2. jicama for gut-friendly prebiotic fiber

3. #putaneggonit for brain-boosting choline

Words of Wisdom: Inhale nachos, Exhale negativity.

