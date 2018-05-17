HUFFPOST FINDS
22 Flattering Swimsuits For Small Busts

Look for ruffles, bold prints, and intricate details 👙
By Amanda Pena

Swimsuit season may not be our favorite season, but that doesn’t mean we’re forced to wear bikinis or one-pieces that don’t flatter our beautiful bodies.

If you’ve got a small bust, you know the struggle it is to find cute swimsuits that make you look just even half a cup bigger. The key to flattering a smaller bust? Ruffles, bold prints and intricate details to create dimension around your chest area.

If you’re looking to create the illusion of curves, see below for 22 flattering swimsuits for small busts:

  • 1 O’Neill Lucy One-Piece Swimsuit
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/oneill-lucy-one-piece-swimsuit?category=womens-swimwear&amp;color=060
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $84.
  • 2 BECCA by Rebecca Virtue Color Play High Neck One-Piece
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/becca-by-rebecca-virtue-color-play-high-neck-one-piece-black/product/9013755/colo
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $124.
  • 3 Unique Vintage Plus Size Ramona Off Shoulder Top
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/unique-vintage-plus-size-ramona-off-shoulder-top-solid-white/product/9086257/colo
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $44.
  • 4 Eberjey Margarita Off-The-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
    Get it at <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/eberjey-margarita-off-the-shoulder-one-piece-swimsuit2?category=swimwea
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $164.
  • 5 Allihop Classic Printed Front-Tied Bikini Top
    Get it at <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/allihop-classic-printed-front-tied-bikini-top?category=swimwear&amp;col
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $68.
  • 6 Allihop Lace-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
    Get it at <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/allihop-lace-front-one-piece-swimsuit3?category=swimwear&amp;color=009"
    Anthropologie
    Get it at Anthropologie, $118.
  • 7 O’Neill Sydney Ruffle Bikini Top
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/oneill-sydney-ruffle-bikini-top?category=womens-swimwear&amp;color=00
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $46.
  • 8 Here Comes Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit
    Get it at <a href="https://www.modcloth.com/shop/swimwear/here-comes-ruffle-one-piece-swimsuit-in-botanical-navy/152196.html"
    Modcloth
    Get it at Modcloth, $85.
  • 9 For Love and Lemons Tropicana Bandeau
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/for-love-and-lemons-tropicana-bandeau-polka/product/9077521/color/88941?zlfid=191
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $163.
  • 10 Transformative Tourism One-Piece Swimsuit in Blue
    Get it at <a href="https://www.modcloth.com/shop/swimwear/transformative-tourism-one-piece-swimsuit-in-blue/155892.html" targ
    Modcloth
    Get it at Modcloth, $140.
  • 11 Out From Under Rockie Ribbed Racerback Bikini Top
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/out-from-under-rockie-ribbed-racerback-bikini-top?category=womens-swi
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $45.
  • 12 Blue Life Enchanted Off-The-Shoulder Bikini Top
    Get it at <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/blue-life-enchanted-off-the-shoulder-bikini-top?category=womens-swimw
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it at Urban Outfitters, $118.
  • 13 Beach the Alternative One-Piece Swimsuit
    Get it at <a href="https://www.modcloth.com/shop/swimwear/beach-the-alternative-one-piece-swimsuit-in-black/156608.html" targ
    Modcloth
    Get it at Modcloth, $117.
  • 14 Robin Piccone Lina Ruffle V-Neck One-Piece
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/robin-piccone-lina-ruffle-v-neck-one-piece-deep-forest-green/product/9057736/colo
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $111.
  • 15 Set the Serene Bikini Top
    Get it at <a href="https://www.modcloth.com/shop/swimwear/set-the-serene-bikini-top-in-emerald/109710.html" target="_blank">M
    Modcloth
    Get it at Modcloth, $49.
  • 16 Sunny Disposition One-Piece Swimsuit
    Get it at <a href="https://www.modcloth.com/shop/swimwear/sunny-disposition-one-piece-swimsuit/156069.html" target="_blank">M
    Modcloth
    Get it at Modcloth, $79.
  • 17 Robin Piccone Jennie Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit
    Get it at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/robin-piccone-jennie-plunge-one-piece-swimsuit/4926375?origin=category-person
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom, $158.
  • 18 Kenneth Cole Lacy Days Ruffle U-Neck One-Piece
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/kenneth-cole-lacy-days-ruffle-u-neck-one-piece-white/product/9051197/color/14" ta
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $118.
  • 19 Bleu Rod Beattie Off the Shoulder Bandeau Bra w/ Removable Cup
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/bleu-rod-beattie-off-the-shoulder-bandeau-bra-w-removable-cup-white/product/91056
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $81.
  • 20 Bleu Rod Beattie Ruffle Underwire Off the Shoulder w/ Removable Cups
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/bleu-rod-beattie-ruffle-underwire-off-the-shoulder-w-removable-cups-black/product
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $85.
  • 21 Maaji Dazzling Four-Way Top
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/maaji-dazzling-four-way-top-meteorite/product/9097589/color/163668" target="_blan
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $69.
  • 22 Unique Vintage Lorelei Keyhole Top
    Get it at <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/unique-vintage-lorelei-keyhole-top-solid-white/product/9086256/color/63499" targe
    Zappos
    Get it at Zappos, $36.

