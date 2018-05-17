Swimsuit season may not be our favorite season, but that doesn’t mean we’re forced to wear bikinis or one-pieces that don’t flatter our beautiful bodies.

If you’ve got a small bust, you know the struggle it is to find cute swimsuits that make you look just even half a cup bigger. The key to flattering a smaller bust? Ruffles, bold prints and intricate details to create dimension around your chest area.

If you’re looking to create the illusion of curves, see below for 22 flattering swimsuits for small busts: