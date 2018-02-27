Swoon*: The Dreamy Italian Villa From ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Is For Sale

If you’re still swooning over that gorgeous estate in the Oscar-nominated “Call Me by Your Name,” you should know that it’s officially up for grabs.

Located in Moscazzano, Italy, the 15,000-square-foot property has an asking price of 1.7 million euros (or about $2.1 million) per House & Loft. According to the listing, the home dates back to the 16th century — and served as the perfect backdrop for Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver’s (Armie Hammer) budding relationship.

It boasts eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and five sprawling acres of Italian countryside. We’d be remiss not to mention the wood-burning fireplaces (to gaze into longingly) and personal library.

You might not find a love like that of Elio and Oliver, but the charmingly overgrown, now-iconic estate is almost as good. We’re calling our broker ASAP.