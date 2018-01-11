Sympathy for the Devil? Not Exactly — Snakes Deserve Compassion Too

Snake charming has long been associated with “tradition” and religious veneration in India. This is particularly true during the month-long observance of Shravana, which is said to bring prosperity to devotees of Shiva, a deity typically portrayed with a snake coiled around his neck. Related festivals such as Nag Panchami see devotees flocking to Shiva temples to pay homage. Inevitably, people show up to take advantage of the believers; some even put snakes on display to collect money at these temples. If the attendees knew what these snakes have had to endure to be made “safe for handling,” people might think twice about supporting the activity.

These snakes are often poached from the wild and mutilated to provide “safe” entertainment. The fangs of venomous snakes like cobras are crudely crushed with metal pliers and their venom glands are gouged out or punctured. This is not only barbaric and excruciatingly painful, it’s also a prolonged death sentence by effectively destroying the snake’s only means of catching prey, digesting food, and defending itself. Starvation is a slow death for a reptile, but if their venom glands are crudely ripped out or punctured, poisonous snakes usually die much earlier from infections. And this is the best they can hope for.

Wildlife SOS Snake charmers on the street. These snakes won’t live very long after being made “safe” for handling.

Non-poisonous snakes fare no better; their mouths are often stitched shut, which makes eating impossible. For the short duration of their lives (usually only a few weeks after this point), these harmless snakes are kept in cramped cane baskets, generally picking up parasitic infections from their own feces. The cane baskets are dark, denying these animals any sunlight — which is helpful for ectothermic creatures like snakes to thermoregulate and carry out basic metabolic functions. This, coupled with slow starvation, makes the animal’s skeletal system brittle, resulting in painful fracturing when snakes are inevitably handled roughly by snake charmers — or even tourists wanting to use the animal in photographs.

A favorite non-venomous snake used in these abuses is the red sand boa. Many superstitions involve this snake, likely due to its double-headed appearance (their tails and heads are similar looking). As such, red sand boas make excellent props to separate money from people who believe that the animal brings good luck and has medicinal value. These beliefs have also resulted in widespread poaching of the species, despite it being protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (hereafter referred to as the Wildlife Act).

Wildlife SOS A snake charmer adds more coins to his basket. The tiny, dark basket will be the snake’s home for the rest of its short, agonized life.

Such treatment of snakes is not limited to India; these reptiles are reviled and persecuted throughout the world, including the United States, where “rattlesnake roundups,” which involve the stalking and killing of thousands of snakes, provide a cruel source of entertainment. Even if snakes make some people nervous, they do play a vital role in the ecosystem (e.g., certain species control rodent and pest-insect populations, and other wild animals also use snakes as a food source). Like many wildlife species, snakes are at risk from human population growth and the urbanization of what used to be their habitat, and are now often forced to inhabit urban environments. And though encountering a snake in one’s home or office might be frightening for people not able to distinguish between venomous and non-venomous types, this fear often drives people to kill snakes of any species.

Wildlife SOS has been rescuing snakes since 1995, and we have a snake hotline in Delhi for distress calls. Much of what we do involves controlling crowds, pacifying fearful bystanders, and even assisting snakebite victims. If possible, we release rescued snakes back into the wild. A few examples: In May 2016, Delhi police arrested three people publicly displaying a red sand boa to collect money from onlookers. We rescued and later released this snake into a safe forest location. Not long after, another call from Delhi resulted in our Rapid Response Team rescuing a cobra and a sand boa from a pair of snake charmers, who were then criminally charged under the Wildlife Act. In a single 24-hour operation in Agra, we helped the Forest Department rescue a total of 33 snakes (27 cobras, four rat snakes, a red sand boa, and an Indian rock python). All of these snakes were in dismal condition, with stitched mouths, smashed fangs, and extracted venom glands. Our veterinarians treated each snake as best they could at the Wildlife SOS Agra rescue facility.

Wildlife SOS In a nearly 5-hour operation, Wildlife SOS rescued this 8-foot Indian rock python at the Indian Air Force Station Agra. The animal had been trapped in the undercarriage bay of an aircraft.

For all the hard work and dedication our people put into snake rescue, we are only treating the symptoms, not the disease. The attitude toward snakes, whether it be India, the United States, or elsewhere, is the real problem. And addressing it can begin with a few simple things. For India, it’s crucial that tourists and locals never encourage the use of snakes for entertainment, display, or performance for money. Rewarding snake charmers by paying them for performances or pictures directly promotes poaching and illegal possession, and only furthers the incredible cruelty inflicted upon these animals. We also ask that anyone witnessing this activity alert the local police or Forest Department to ensure that our wildlife laws are upheld — and that these important, beautiful, and misunderstood beings are preserved instead of persecuted.