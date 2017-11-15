Synchronicity and the Miracle of Birth

It’s no secret to anyone who reads my blog that I try to include numerology in tarot and rune divinations. I love numerology, maybe even more than astrology. I was listening to a program on Gaia which discussed the event known as the Miracle of the Sun. I perked right up when I heard the date, October 13.

There’s some interesting synchronicity here so I went to Wikipedia to see what other information I could find. I knew about the event, but I really didn’t have all the facts and it wasn’t long when I found another synchronicity beyond the fact that I was born on Oct 13, 1957. The Miracle of the Sun occurred on Oct. 13, 1917, 40 years before my birth.

Beginning in the spring of 1917, three Catholic shepherd children living near Fatima reported apparitions of an Angel, and starting in May 1917, apparitions of the Virgin Mary, whom the children described as the Lady of Fátima. The children reported a prophecy that prayer would lead to an end to the Great War, and that on 13 October of that year the Lady would reveal her identity and perform a miracle “so that all may believe.”[14] Newspapers reported the prophesies, and many pilgrims began visiting the area. The children’s accounts were deeply controversial, drawing intense criticism from both local secular and religious authorities. A provisional administrator briefly took the children into custody, believing the prophecies were politically motivated in opposition to the officially secular First Portuguese Republic established in 1910. (1)

The girls made several trips to the site as the article indicates, and one of those trips occurred on July 13, 1917, 100 years before my first grandchild’s birth. So with our birthdays in synchronicity, I got excited and began looking at the numerology of the dates in question.

In numerology, we add up the numbers until they essentially can’t be added anymore. With dates, I separate the numbers into three groups, but I can simply add them all together and arrive at the same number. I guess it just depends on how one sees it. I like smaller numbers to work with so that I can do the math in my head. Anyway, here’s what I came up with. I did the math several times to be sure.

10/13/1917 reduces to 1, 4, 9 and from there to 14 and from there to 5 10/13/1957 reduces to 1, 4, 4 and from there to 9 7/13/1917 reduces to 7, 4, 9 and from there to 20 and from there to 2 7/13/2017 reduces to 7, 4, 1 and from there to 12 and from there to 3

The 7/13 energies reduce to 5 which aligns with the numerology of the 10/13/1917 date

Odd that I turned 60 this year and subtracting 40 years from 100 years (related to our birthdays) equals 60.

The number five represents change and destruction in preparation for a new path. Its energy is catalytic and its shape is the pentagram. In witchcraft, the points represent the elements Earth, Air, Water, and Fire along with the fifth aspect of Spirit. Pointed upward, the pentagram represents a focus on Spirit; pointed downward it represents a focus on matter or form. Its planet is Mercury with communication and the mind its primary energy. Divination correspondences include Raidho from the Elder Futhark and The Hierophant from Tarot.

Sixty reduces to six or harmony and the sacred layer of Self and I always experience a sense of infinity with this number. We’ve moved away from the disruption and change felt with the five and moved into peaceful harmony as things settle. Venus provides the planetary correspondence for the six bringing a sense of beauty and connection to the experience, something I felt intensely when I held Aubrey when she was only eleven hours old.

The 11 symbolizes the potential to push the limitations of the human experience into the stratosphere of the highest spiritual perception; the link between the mortal and the immortal; between man and spirit; between darkness and light; ignorance and enlightenment. This is the ultimate symbolic power of the 11. (2)

Eleven is the Master number for illumination, intuition, and our connection to the subconscious realm. The timing of our first meeting was random, taking place after my son changed her diaper while her grandfather looked on in amazement. She was crying and when I naturally reached down to pick her up, she immediately stilled as I took her in my arms. I held her for quite some time, unable to take my eyes off of this beautiful child. I felt an empathic connection extending far beyond our biology.

Jerry Erickson Grammy Jan and Aubrey

Kryon tells us that there is a special connection between grandchildren and grandparents. After holding Aubrey, I now know that it’s true. The birth of a child results in changes within a family and Aubrey’s birth was no different. We’ve been blessed to watch our son and daughter-in-law become parents to a beautiful baby girl and their love and devotion to this special being are neverending.

But as for the Miracle of the Sun itself, I view it as a non-terrestrial event, from an interdimensional being appearing either through a portal or from a craft of some kind. Was it the Blessed Virgin? If so, she’s a cousin in my ancestry, so a synchronicity exists if true. I have no difficulty believing it was her given that it could have been her soul manifesting as this angelic presence. Or it simply could have been an ascended being communicating in a way that made sense to the girls. Either way, this was an amazing and yes, miraculous, event. As is the birth of a grandchild. As is the birth of a witchling.

I’m not sure about the significance of the synchronicity of the Miracle of the Sun given that I’m not Catholic. But there’s something here because the second I heard the date on Von Daniken’s show, I began vibrating. It’s what happens when I align with truth. So I’ll keep looking and post an update if anything aligns.

Blessings!