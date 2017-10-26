Synology Announces Three DiskStation NAS Drives: DS118, DS218play, and DS218j

Synology has been on a roll with upgrades over the last month and only a few short weeks after introducing the DS418play, we now have three upgraded NAS storage devices. Whether for home or office backups, media streaming even in 4k, or accessing your files from around the world, Synology has you covered. As someone who switched from standard drives to a Synology NAS only a few months ago, it has completely transformed my workflow, access to my files, and once in a while saves me from impending disaster. As a NAS storage device, all of your files can be accessed securely from anywhere in the world using the extremely powerful DiskStation manager which also allows tremendous customization for using this device in a variety of scenarios.

DS218j

Press Release

BELLEVUE, Wash.—October 26, 2017—Synology® Inc. today launched DS218play, DS218j, and DS118, three feature-rich NAS servers with media streaming, file sharing, and data backup features perfect for home and small offices.

DS218play is equipped with a 64-bit quad-core 1.4 GHz processor with a hardware encryption engine and 1 GB RAM, delivering encrypted sequential reading/writing throughput at over 110 MB/s. Powered by a hardware transcoding engine, DS218play supports real-time single channel 10-bit H.265 4K Ultra HD or single channel full HD video transcoding. This enables users to enjoy videos on the go with no device limits.

DS218j features a dual-core 1.3 GHz processor with a hardware encryption engine and 512 MB RAM, delivering sequential reading throughput at over 113 MB/s and writing throughput at over 112 MB/s. DS218j allows users to experience faster data access while achieving energy efficiency with its eco-friendly design, consuming only 17.48 W during peak usage and 7.03 W when hibernating.

DS118 is a new 1-bay tower, equipped with a 64-bit quad-core 1.4 GHz processor and 1 GB RAM. With its hardware encryption engine, DS118 offers encrypted sequential reading/writing throughput at over 110 MB/s. DS118 is an ideal storage solution that comes with data backup and transfer features that allow users to access data from any location, while supporting 10-bit H.265 4K video transcoding on the fly.

“These three home storage solutions are built to be the best multimedia library for users who love taking photos and videos to capture every important moment with their family and friends.” said Katarina Shao, Product Manager at Synology Inc. “With versatile add-on packages, the three NAS models are also excellent choices for small studio owners who are seeking better productivity during work hours."

DS218play, DS218j, and DS118, run on DiskStation Manager (DSM), one of the most advanced and intuitive operating systems that offers a wide range of applications including multimedia, file sharing, and productivity tools for network-attached storage devices. The latest DSM 6.2 beta is also now available to install on these models. Synology has received numerous media accolades, such as PC Mag Readers' Choice for seven years in a row.