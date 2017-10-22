Syria – where an immovable object met a resistible force

Former Dutch Special Envoy to Syria and academic author of several books has in his latest work painted a matter of fact picture of the country’s bloody war. It is short, concise, academic, balanced, thorough but not with extensive sourcing, and ultimately powerful in the arguments he conveys.

Van Dam starts with a historical overview of how Syria came to be and how the Assad regime came rule before using that context to better understand the war that followed. At the core of his understanding of Syria is sectarianism and the emergence of a minority complex where “collective and pathological susceptibility … makes each gesture by the neighbouring community appear as a challenge or a menace to one’s own”.

The complex identity of what it means to be Syrian has emerged he argues from sectarian, regional, class-based, and tribal feelings. Whilst the Arab Spring may have been a partial trigger to the uprising in 2011 the author is clear in his belief that ‘sectarianism made Syria into a special case’.

Ironically the vector of such modern sectarianism, Assad’s Ba’ath party, originally charted a very different path and pursued ‘an ideology that wanted to do away with sectarian, regional and tribal loyalties, found itself more or less forced to revert to those same traditional loyalties when it took over power’. Ba’athists may have been reluctant sectarian advocates but that there were was testimony to their pragmatism when it came to staying in power – the central and perhaps only cause they were motivated by.

A regime motivated by keeping power also came to power originally in their own revolution (more widely described as coup) with the Van Dam quick to point out the parallels in Syrians quest for power in a country whose entire history has been dominated by autocratic leaderships. He also makes clear what is often missed when looking at Syria – the different between the ‘white state’ of public institutions, rules, regulations and laws, and the ‘black state’ where power really lies backed up by the intelligence and security apparatus.

Whilst the work is more descriptive of failings than prescriptive of solutions, one that Van Dam does offer is that any future solution to the conflict would need to ‘bring the over-representation of Alawis in the armed forced to some more ‘normal’ proportions’.

The book argues that the Regime couldn’t have reformed to avoid uprising as to reform would have put the Regime’s power in jeopardy and that was only ever the real concern. Whilst the Arab Spring was the nominal trigger far more complex societal changes and urbanisation need to be factored in to why a civil war began although that quickly escalated into to a regional one.

A sizeable chunk of the book is a critique of the West. Van Dam argues that the West didn’t use the levers it had to drive potential change, for example keeping its embassies open. Instead leaders in the U.S. and Europe who didn’t really understand Syria opted for moral principles over realpolitik. This misplaced optimism meant that lots of ideas about what to do were floated – including safe havens, no fly zones and humanitarian corridors, but there was never the political will to follow them up.

Indeed, the West were far more concerned with their own interests such as migration and international security. Yet false expectations were raised with Van Dam particularly critical of the U.S. led Ambassadors visit to Hama. More interesting is the point the author makes about the ‘tendency in Western countries to focus much more on religious & ethnic minorities than on the religious or ethnic majority in countries’. Although he doesn’t pursue this in further detail.

There is a slight paradox that Van Dam critiques the West for not using influence whilst simultaneously explaining that it is nigh impossible to influence a regime solely concerned with its own survival. Whilst the threat of force did allow for a degree of progress around chemical weapons, the West declaring Assad illegitimate ruled them out as irrelevant in much of the subsequent processes and attempts at finding piece.

The Opposition are described as uncoordinated, unpragmatic and suffering from ‘sublime revolutionary illusion’. He also criticises them for not having more vision as to what a different future Syria could look like, focusing on an unwillingness to change the name ‘the Syrian Arab Republic’ to be better inclusive of the Kurdish population.

In terms of the description of the events themselves Van Dam writes in short and broad strokes, not going into fastidious detail but occasionally dropping in a bomb or two that needed further explanation such as his somewhat throwaway line that ‘during the Syrian War the (Kurdish) PYD has been active in ‘ethnically cleansing’ part of the Arab population in the north’.

Van Dam’s book is a useful primer for those wanting a quick introduction into Syria past and present and is a worthy starting point for those looking to learn more about the country.