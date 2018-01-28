ENTERTAINMENT
SZA Already Won The Grammys With Her Mom And Grandma As Dates

As for her dress, fans couldn't decide if she looked like a princess, a queen or an angel.

SZA was nominated for five Grammys on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only reason why the “Love Galore” singer was a true winner of the entire night.

The first-time nominee arrived on the red carpet with her mother and grandmother, who was using a wheelchair:

In addition to being generally adorable with her family, the 27-year-old singer wore a stunning gown from the Atelier Versace Fall Couture 2017 line.

Fans on Twitter could not stop gushing about her dates and her dress:

SZA was nominated in the categories of best new artist, best urban contemporary artist, best R&B song, best R&B performance and best rap/sung performance, so there’s no question her critically acclaimed debut studio album “Ctrl” is a must-listen. 

BRB, we have to go jam out.

