SZA Already Won The Grammys With Her Mom And Grandma As Dates

SZA was nominated for five Grammys on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only reason why the “Love Galore” singer was a true winner of the entire night.
The first-time nominee arrived on the red carpet with her mother and grandmother, who was using a wheelchair:
In addition to being generally adorable with her family, the 27-year-old singer wore a stunning gown from the Atelier Versace Fall Couture 2017 line.
Fans on Twitter could not stop gushing about her dates and her dress:
SZA was nominated in the categories of best new artist, best urban contemporary artist, best R&B song, best R&B performance and best rap/sung performance, so there’s no question her critically acclaimed debut studio album “Ctrl” is a must-listen.
BRB, we have to go jam out.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Every Look From The 2018 Grammys Red Carpet