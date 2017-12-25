[This is an address that I gave to introduce the theme of the Tonga History Association Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, in April 2001].

Today, we live in a world that is often described as transnational, global, transcultural, and time-space compressed. Yet, at the same time, it is a world that is hybrid, fragmented, and decentered. It is a world that is constantly shifting, and the movement across national and regional boundaries through the two-way traffic of people, commodities, culture, ideas, and information is the norm. Our local Tongan culture is re-organized by this global and transnational world, and we find ourselves, as Tongans, traversing this vast ocean of transnationality and post-coloniality.

It is within this predicament that the Utah Tonga History Conference Committee coined the title for this year's conference: "Tākanga ʻEnau Fohé: Tonga and its Diasporic Communities in the 21 Century. "Tākanga ʻEnau Fohé" is an ancient Tongan proverb that emerges from activities associated with the voyages of sailing canoes. It means that in a treacherous sea the persons at the oars must be equal in strength and ability, and they must row together in unity for the sailing canoe to stay in course, glide faster, and arrive at its destination. This proverb is applied to people that are working collaboratively and collectively in order to accomplish a task. Thus, we use this proverb in our title to express our vision for this conference; that Tongans in Tonga and Tongans abroad ("diasporic communities") working collaboratively and communally, forging new alliances, mapping and re-mapping new social relations and sociopolitical networks, all for the betterment of our Tongan people as a whole. According to demographic projections, within the next few years, there will be more Tongans living outside of Tonga. The scattering of Tongans, while maintaining strong connections with the homeland, is why we labeled the Tongan mass migration as the Tongan Diaspora.

We hope that this conference will help us re-think and re-fashion transformative and liberating ways to work collectively as a transnational community. We hope to be innovative in re-interpreting and re-translating our culture, our history, our traditions and customs to empower and transform our lives within the current sociocultural structures we find ourselves. Although we may reside in various countries and nations in the world, separated by vast oceans and continents, our lives are intricately connected. As Tongans, whether in Tongan or abroad, we are interdependent. In a sense, we are sailing in the same boat—the same sailing canoe that was bequeathed to us from the past.

In creating the title for our conference, we have juxtaposed two phrases from two languages—"Tākanga ʻEnau Fohé" (from the Tongan language) and "Tonga and its Diasporic Communities in the 21 Century." (from the English language). This is our way of articulating/representing the ongoing negotiation and re-negotiation of our hybrid and syncretic Tongan identities. It is our way of being inclusive, of including all of our so-called "fragmented" identities. We allow the two phrases to dance together in the title page, making commentaries on each other, interpreting each other, and defining and extending the meaning of each other. We are products of both Tongan and English traditions—as polyglot subjects, speaking both Tongan and English.

By including the Tongan proverb in the title, we are also paying homage to our ancestors' wisdom, to our Tongan culture, and above all, to make a political statement that the Tongan language, phrases, concepts, and lexica have a "space" within academia. It is our way of carving out a "space" within the conscious-shaping institutions of the metropolitan center.

We hope the ideas presented at this conference are accessible to our community. We encourage community members to raise questions—whether in Tongan or in English for both languages are welcome in this conference—as symbolized by the conference title.

Although we may disagree on concepts, theoretical frameworks, and underlying philosophical assumptions, at the end, we hope that the discussions and dialogues will raise critical consciousness and develop ideas and concrete solutions to empower our lives as Tongans.

So let us row together the oars of our sailing canoe in our voyage on the transnational ocean of the 21 Century; as we, Modern Tongans, make an attempt, like our ancestors, “ke tākanga ʻetau fohé.”