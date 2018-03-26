WEIRD NEWS
Giant Animatronic T-Rex Bursts Into Flame Because Even Robots Are Done With 2018

"Electrical issue" blamed for loss of 24-foot-tall T. rex.
A 24-foot-tall animatronic dinosaur at a Colorado attraction burst into flames last week in a fiery scene that was caught on video.

No one was injured when the Tyrannosaurus rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Canon City caught fire on Thursday.  

On Facebook, the company said:

While the incident has left the staff “a little shaken,” the Experience is open and it’s “business as mostly usual,” the company said.  

The staff is hoping to have a new T. rex up and running by summer. 

CONVERSATIONS