Tabverts Introduces Distribution Model To Eye ₹23.4 Crores Revenue By Q1 2018

Tabverts is India’s fastest growing in-cab tablet advertising network which enables daily cab passengers to consume exclusive content, stream music, play games and get the best deals in town on the tablets that they place behind the headrest of cabs through their proprietary software platform which is home to 200+ real-time monthly changing advertisements reaching up to 250,000 impressions monthly.

With brand awareness and lead generation being the primary goal for national & international companies in the country and 87% of businesses leveraging digital advertising as the core platform to promote their business and allocating 1/3rd of their total marketing budget on the same, one thing is for sure - the advertising industry in India is poised towards high growth levels.

Tabverts which was incepted in 2016 has come a long way in a matter of 13 months by initiating a massive expansion in the southern and western regions of the country to establish itself as a monopoly of in-cab tablet advertising & infotainment facility with rapid pace.

Earlier the business was involved in providing and placing tablets free of costs to drivers/cab owners and exchanging a percentage of revenue from advertisements monthly with them has now recently planned and implemented something which could be a huge revenue generating and turning point for the organization.

Tabverts has started on-boarding distributors for it’s platform wherein a distributor would purchase tablets from Tabverts at a below actual MRP price as a one time cost and shall get a minimum fixed revenue of Rs. 5,000 every month which could go up to a whooping Rs. 10,000 every month. The ad-tech venture however sets out a minimum order quantity for the distributor with annual performance targets and offers no such exclusivity to any one.

The company after the implementation of this model has already on-boarded vast distributors.

Sahil Arora, the serial entrepreneur and teen founder of Tabverts says that “burning capital into assets which would depreciate after a certain time span was an inevitable dump of money and was restricting the growth and risking the sustainability of the business. The change in the business model brings us relief and supports us scaling up faster into bigger volumes as massive capital comes from distributors from different regions across India which is used to grow presence faster and keeps us focused on the sales and monetization segment of the platform.”

The distributors are positively convinced to shell funds for the assets as they receive monthly fixed guarantees which are drastically higher than the investments on assets.

“The in-cab ad-tech company has grown at a rapid pace of 15x since the inception in a time span of 13 months and continues to grow as it has started exploring and consolidating synergies with allies abroad” - said an existing investor at Tabverts.

Tabverts has recently inked a few multi-million dollar deals with some giant corporates in the mobility segment which are all set for a launch later in this month which has drastically increased the valuation of the venture at a higher level.