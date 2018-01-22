Heartbroken Locals Hold Candlelight Vigil For Taco Bell That Burned Down

When a beloved Taco Bell in Montgomery, Alabama, burned down last week, a lot of locals were shellshocked.

Others, like Katie James, saw an opportunity to pay tribute.

Her roommate, Russell Dowis, eats a lot of fast food, so when he told her he was sad the local Taco Bell had burned to the ground, James decided to bust his chops.

“I said, ‘We should hold a memorial for it.’ He said, ‘Oh my gosh, we should do a candlelight vigil.’ And then he moved on about his life, and didn’t think nothing about it,” James told the Montgomery Advertiser.

“I, in about 10 minutes after that conversation, made a Facebook event, and titled it ‘Candle light vigil for Taco Bell,’” she added.

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire. Investigators told local NBC affiliate WSFA that the blaze began in a small room holding “electrical distribution equipment.”

The vigil was held Sunday and there was no hotter ticket in town: About 100 people came to remember “the okay customer service and long wait line for the oh so delightful baja blasts and 5 dollar quesadilla box,” according to the Facebook event page.

James knows why the event appealed to so many people.

“It just gave people something to talk about other than all the negativity that’s going on right now,” she told AL.com.

The owners of the Taco Bell plan to rebuild, but they were grateful for the vigil.