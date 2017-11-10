Taiwan based accelerator Appworks eyes Greater Southeast Asia startup industry

AppWorks is the largest startup accelerator in Asia. This year, the company plans to invest US$61 million into start-ups from Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea.

Some successful companies that have benefited from this program includes EZ table and Kuo Brothers from Taiwan.

The highly anticipated demo day hosted by AppWorks consisted of 780 Founders and 320 active startups.

Here are a few companies that really caught our attention.

Codibook — South Korea

Codibook is an online fashion e-commerce website. It retails a dozen of brands and the average price of an item ranges from US$20 to US$100.

JIBAO – Taiwan

JIBAO is an educational platform. It gives experts, teachers and writers to share their teaching resources and learning materials online. JIBAO also optimizes the platform through data analysis so that they are able to provide tailored recommendations to their users.

Qourier — Singapore

Qourier is a courier company that links businesses with a network of freelancers for deliveries. This is exceptionally useful for companies that may be operating in a non – logistic heavy industry.

The entire operation is application based and users can track their delivery through the app itself.

Gowifi – Taiwan

Gowifi provides travelers with internet services without much hassle with their wifi router. By renting their router, users can enjoy international internet access. To this date, it continues to serve about 20,000 travelers a month.

E- Record’s accounting software is just the thing for accountants, bookkeepers and accounting firms as it improves the efficiency of filing taxes by making it simple.

Mr.Reply – Hong Kong

Mr.Reply offers a marketing chatbot platform which help it’s users set up marketing chatbots on Facebook without having to learn how to code.

CoverGo – Hong Kong

CoverGo is an independent tech platform that aids insurance advisors in managing their client’s policies and improve customer engagement through their mobile application.

Shouhan — South Korea