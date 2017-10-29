Take Back Control of Your Health, Life…and Death

It will happen to you. Or to someone you love.

You're going to be in the hospital for some reason...and you won't be able to talk or reason intelligently.

Maybe you got knocked out cold from a spill...or you've got a fever that's gone too high and you aren't in your right mind...or some illness has rendered you unable to communicate.

Whatever the reason, you're not in a position to make your wishes known. As an ER doctor, I've seen it plenty of times – more than I'd like to count.

In that situation, whom do you want making decisions for you?

A loved one who cares about your wellbeing?

A hospital bureaucrat or a government agent who doesn’t know you?

Overworked doctors and nurses with too many patients, always balancing medical advice against the risk of lawsuit?

Guess what – if you don't have an Advance Directive, literally anyone could end up making life-and-death decisions for you.

Not to mention potentially choosing a path that leads you and your family having to deal with huge medical bills and possible bankruptcy.

We all want to lead independent lives. Complete lives.

When the end comes – as is inevitable - ask yourself where you want to be. Everyone I’ve ever asked says the same thing: at home, with loved ones present, pain free. No one says killed in a fiery car crash or being in a hospital long past any hope of recovery. We want the best the medical care system has to offer, but we want it when it’s still providing purposeful service.

Without an Advance Directive, you're giving up a huge amount of control over your life...at one of its most crucial points when a serious injury or advanced illness strikes.

Without an Advance Directive, here's what can happen...

You could be subject to all sorts of expensive and painful medical procedures, perhaps without hope of recovery or a meaningful life as you perceive it. Medical care could become closer to personal torture than real service, all the while stressing you and your loved ones.

Without an Advance Directive, every decision is harder, and takes more time. And – especially early in an illness – time is a luxury you just don't have.

Imagine that you are unable to communicate because you're on too many painkillers to think clearly, or you're unconscious after surgery, or you've had a stroke.

Will you get antibiotics if needed? A CT or MRI scan? Tubes inserted in your most sensitive areas? Placed in a nursing home? CPR? You'll be lying there helpless, possibly aware of what's going on but unable to do anything about it. Who wants that?

Advance Directives are documents that are free, legal in every state, and easily obtained. They can be changed quickly and simply. An Advance Directive comes into use only when you can't make medical decisions for yourself.

Advance Directive forms have three parts.

The first part outlines how much medical care you want under various circumstances. On one extreme, it could be the full court press of the modern medical system. On the other hand, it could be pulling the plug when life has no more meaning. But most of us choose the middle path: keep me going, comfortable, and pain-free. Give me as much out of life as I can get, but when the end comes, let nature take its course.

The second part designates someone to make medical decisions for you when you can't. This is your healthcare agent. Typically that person is a spouse, adult child, or sibling. It could be anyone you choose, but it should be someone whose judgment you trust and who has your best interests at heart, consistent with your values and beliefs. You should have a discussion with that person when you are well, and you should assure them that they are not responsible for your healthcare bills.

You can also specify people you don't want involved. There may be an annoying relative who makes everyone in your family crazy and angry. Your Advance Directive could make sure that person is kept away. Without clearly specifying your health agent, who knows who’d be making these decisions for you and what fights might occur within your family?

The third part has to do with disposition of your body, organ donation, and other arrangements. As for me, I don't want money spent on a fancy funeral or burial costing tens of thousands of dollars. I want a simple event, with a party to follow, thereby leaving more money for my heirs and causes I support. I will donate my organs so others can live because, for me, it's the right thing to do.

Filling out an Advance Directive is not something to put off until the last possible second, and it’s not just for seniors. The three most famous cases of this in U.S. medical-legal history on this topic concerned women under 30.

Only you can complete your Advance Directive. It only takes a few minutes, and you don’t need a lawyer to complete one. Forms are available from many sources as any online search will show, but I like mydirectives.com because it's free, online, confidential, easy to use, and includes excellent explanations of medical choices. You can change your Advance Directive whenever you like; the most recent one is the one that applies. After you fill it out, it needs to be readily available to the right people, the people you know and trust, and to your health care providers.

Studies show that only about 35% of Americans have completed Advance Directive forms. Our culture places high value on personal freedom and choice. Yet in this one aspect that will affect all of us, collectively we do not participate. That makes no sense.

We want the best the medical system has to offer, but we want it on our own terms. Get an Advance Directive form to be sure you are protected. Complete it. Share it. Get your family members to do the same.