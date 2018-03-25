'Take My Wife' Couple Play 'Newlywed Game' As You've Never Seen It Before

Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher may be real-life spouses, but they may not know one another as well as they think they do.

McLaughlin and Neal, however, put a cheeky twist on the game for the two women, having them answer questions about one another while wearing dental expanders. Needless to say, hilarity ensues, as seen in the clip above.

Executive producer Stevie Wynne Levine told HuffPost that McLaughlin and Neal were “thrilled” to welcome Esposito and Butcher to “Good Mythical Morning,” and “even more thrilled when they agreed to drool copious amounts of saliva all over the GMM desk.”

“We will be collecting and using that saliva to create their clones and start a new morning show,” she said. “So please check back in in 20 years when the clones have gotten through their angsty teenage years and have reached appropriate morning show hosting age.”

Earlier this month, Esposito and Butcher announced that both seasons of their beloved Seeso series, “Take My Wife,” would be available for viewing on iTunes. The show, which debuted in 2016, had been facing an uncertain future after NBC scrapped its comedy streaming service late last year.

Esposito said she was “stoked as hell” that audiences would finally get to see the second season of “Take My Wife,” which had been fully shot and edited before Seeso ceased operations in August 2017.

“As a small budget show, we prioritized hiring queer folks, POC [people of color] and female standups,” she said. “If we can do it, shows with more financial support certainly can!”