What can you do to take the pressure off yourself?

I want you to ask yourself that question so that your subconscious can start to give you valuable answers. After all none of us decided to be an entrepreneur because we wanted more pressure or more stress.

Since we are business owners, guess who gets to answer and solve that challenge? Laugh out loud. Yes it’s US.

So as you think about your goals and make plans for the new year ask the most critical question first. What can you let go of ?

Will you give yourself a feng shui rest break in between clients? ( 15 minutes ). Will you actually give yourself a decent lunch break as if you were an employee of someone else’s business?

Think about it and share your answers in the comments below.

Sending you tons of light and love for a glorious new year.