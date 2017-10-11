Taking Her Breast Cancer Advocacy Around the Globe: Cari Grundman

“We must work together. Breast cancer is not just personal for one, it is personal for all.” - Cari Grundman

MK: Who is Cari Grundman?

CG: I’m a breast cancer survivor, who is passionate about helping others, which is why I now work as a breast cancer advocate full-time. After going through treatment, it was important for me to make a difference. I began sharing my story. One thing led ot another and now, I’m the Patient Advocate Manager for Agendia, a world leader in personalized medicine and molecular cancer diagnostics.

MK: Tell me about your global approach to breast cancer education and awareness.

CG: I believe that what affects one of us affects all of us. I also believe in a holistic, widespread approach to breast health education, awareness and impact. I love working at Agendia, because my values are very aligned with theirs. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are hosting activities throughout late September and October across the United States and Europe around the theme of ‘Breast Cancer – Let’s Make It Personal’.

MK: So you’ll be doing some fun things in Washington, D.C.!

CG: Yes!!! We are excited to host a Flash Mob for Breast Cancer Empowerment, in partnership with the Tigerlily Foundation, which will take place at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, October 14th. We are also hosting and supporting international events including support of Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Orange County, ‘Boxing Against Breast Cancer’ in Amsterdam and a Dress in Pink Day. We’ll be sharing patient stories, employee profiles and breast cancer facts shared daily throughout October on social media

MK: So...more details on the flash mob!

CG: Yes! We are very excited to co-host this Flash Mob for Breast Cancer Empowerment, along with the Tigerlily Foundation. Breast cancer survivors, supporters, their families and friends will be joined by over 50 dancers from PowerWorx Dance, a local dance studio, to perform a surprise, seemingly impromptu dance routine at 12.00 p.m. EST. The flash mob aims to raise awareness of, and show solidarity with, women across the U.S affected by breast cancer.

MK: Tell me about the Susan G. Komen event.

CG: On Sunday 24 September, 15 employees, family and friends from the Company’s Irvine office formed team ‘MammaSPrint’ to take part in the Susan G. Komen® Race for the Cure in Orange County, California. The team will continue to fundraise throughout October for Susan G. Komen, a non-profit organization that serves millions of women affected by breast cancer in over 60 countries worldwide.

MK: What will you be doing in Amsterdam?

CG: In Amsterdam, Agendia is sponsoring ‘Boxing Against Breast Cancer’ a health, fitness and wellness day for over 60 breast cancer patients which will take place on Thursday 19 October. Organized by the hospital Onze Lieve Vrouwe Gasthuis (OLVG), the event will be hosted at one of the city’s top gyms. The team will also support a patient event in the Netherlands organized by Maastricht University Medical Center on Friday 29 September. In addition, employees across the Company will ‘Dress in Pink’ on Friday 20 October, which is also National Mammography Day in the U.S..

MK: Agendia’s key focus is on personalized medicine. Tell me more about your work.

CG: Agendia developed the MammaPrint 70-Gene Breast Cancer Risk-of-Recurrence test, which analyzes the 70 genes most associated with breast cancer recurrence to provide a High Risk or Low Risk result of a patient’s cancer recurring. MammaPrint is an in vitro diagnostic test, performed in a central laboratory, using the gene expression profile of breast cancer tissue samples to assess a patients’ risk for distant metastasis.

It is backed by the highest level of clinical evidence (1A) and is recommended by international breast cancer treatment guidelines including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) and the St. Gallen Breast Cancer Consensus. For more information about MammaPrint visit the new, dedicated section on the Susan G. Komen website. Follow Agendia’s Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages, and Symphony Sisterhood patient Twitter and Facebook pages for daily patient stories, employee profiles and breast cancer facts throughout October. For more information on Agendia or the MammaPrint and BluePrint tests, you can visit Agendia’s patient site at www.KnowYourBreastCancer.com or the corporate site at www.agendia.com.

MK: I am so excited about the flash mob! I hope you’ve practiced your dance moves!