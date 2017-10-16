Taking The Knee To Stand For a Better Society

There are many feelings and perceptions about the #TakeTheKnee protest. But no matter what your view is about the athletes, the platform, the timing, the image, your desire to escape, the connotations, etc., there is one view we must admit matters the most.

When people #TakeTheKnee to petition the Government for a redress of grievances, the flag only waves stronger, the national anthem only resounds louder, and gratitude for the military only wags greater. There is no stronger evidence of a free country and people than the freedom to #TakeAKnee, to peaceably petition the Government for a redress of grievances, no matter the platform.

As the NFL administration and its players continue to discuss a way forward, it is important to provide context for why we should all #TakeAStand and #TakeAKnee with those who #TakeTheKnee not just because it is the American thing to do, but because it is the right thing to do.

The highest ideals and values of this great nation are symbolized in the vista of the waving flag and the sound of the resounding national anthem. Therefore, #TakingTheKnee during the national anthem, in front of the waving flag is 1) recognizing the nation’s highest ideals and values, 2) respectfully submitting to the nation on the grounds of the ideals and values conveyed by the flag and national anthem, and 3) petitioning the government to work to fulfil the ideals epitomized by the flag and national anthem.

Taking the Knee is universally recognized as a symbol of respect, submission, and reverence. So when people choose to #TakeTheKnee, to petition the Government for a redress of grievances, they do so with full respect and acknowledgement of the highest ideals and values of a nation that allows them to #TakeAKnee.

“After hours of careful consideration, and even a visit from Nate Boyer, a retired Green Beret and former NFL player, we came to the conclusion that we should kneel, rather than sit, the next day during the anthem as a peaceful protest. We chose to kneel because it’s a respectful gesture. I remember thinking our posture was like a flag flown at half-mast to mark a tragedy.”

Despite how many times you hear it, #TakeTheKnee is not about disrespecting the flag, the national anthem, and the military. It is about caling on society to be better for all of us.

The First Amendment states “Congress shall make no law…abridging…the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

One thing to note is that the constitution’s first amendment has no exception clauses. None.

The First Amendment does not read: Congress shall make no law…abridging…the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances EXCEPT during the national anthem, EXCEPT around the flag, and EXCEPT when men and women of the military have given their sweat, blood, and tears to defend this country.

To reiterate, there are no exception clauses that prohibits people from #TakingTheKnee to peaceably petition the Government for a redress of grievances during the national anthem, in front of the flag or around the military. And there are no exception clauses that empowers the government to keep people from #TakingTheKnee in protest.

If we say those #TakingTheKnee to petition the Government for a redress of grievances, are unpatriotic, and are disrespectful to the flag and the military, we unintentionally limit the definition of patriotism, and create non-existent subjective exceptions to the first amendment that only satisfies our biases in a rhetorical situation that seems Othered.

If we say those #TakingTheKnee to call for the fulfillment of the highest ideals and values of this great country, are not free to #TakeTheKnee during the national anthem, before the flag, and in front of the military: 1) we unintentionally undermine the pride and glory of the national anthem. 2) we unintentionally dim the stars, and make jagged the stripes of the flag. And 3) we unintentionally make in vain, the sweat, blood, and tears shared by our men and women in uniform.

The stanzas and rhythm of the national anthem reverberates because the people are free to peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The stars and stripes of the flag wave in the wind because the people are free to peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The men and women of our military shed sweat, blood, and tears in distant lands so that the people can be free to peaceably assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.