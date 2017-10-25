Taking The Long-Term Care Industry Securely to the Cloud

In the healthcare industry, when moving anything to cloud, the biggest concern is patient privacy and staying HIPAA compliant. Carecenta is a company that is making it possible to leverage the efficiency of the cloud while having security protocols more stringent than what HIPAA Requires.

An ISO 9002 Certified SaaS Platform More Secure Than HIPAA Requires

Carecenta is workflow and financial management software for the long-term care industry. Carecenta is a robust solution to the everyday management challenges facing home care and adult day care agencies.

Carecenta is a brainchild of two seasonal entrepreneurs, one of which has built several multimillion businesses in healthcare industry for 10 years; and another one who built financial management applications for companies like Liberty Mutual, ING, KPMG, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan Chase, Bear Sterns and hundreds of others for 18 years.

Carecenta solutions focused on cost-effective information technology solutions and resources to streamline daily management routine, simplify and optimize internal processes and save thousands man-hours and dramatically decrease costs of running business. Most importantly, it provides for simplified audits and offers an unprecedented transparency to regulators.

Do More with Less with More Efficiency

Carecenta will free up resources and time, of staff allowing staff to do more while being more efficient while doing it. The powerful SaaS platform that Carecenta will connect your clients, caregivers and coordinators, automate your operations in scheduling, compliance, billing and payroll.

For years, home care and adult day care companies have struggling with providing service using outdated management software with limited capabilities and in high risk of violation of ever strict state and federal regulation, putting in jeopardy their businesses, risking medical insurance fraud accusations and eventually losing their licenses. Carecenta also addresses the dire need of the insurance companies, Medicaid and regulators in accountability of the rapidly growing sector .

With rapid growth of the U.S.’s long-term care industry, the need for simplified and effective care management software is great. Carecenta offers a cloud-based home care and adult daycare management software. Very few competitor’s software exist, most of which are outdated.

Carecenta has streamlined the daily management routine for their customers, eliminating the high cost of entry and management for the home care market. Utilizing their new SaaS (Software as a Service) model, where the home care or adult daycare agency pays a monthly charge that is based on the number of patients it has on its system and usage, Carecentra offers the latest technologies at an affordable price.

Carecenta Will help Medicaid and Insurance Companies Combat Fraud and Save Billions of Taxpayer and Insurance Dollars

What sets Carecenta apart from the competition is that Carecenta software covers the entire market niche vertical - in addition to its main B2B Enterprise Portal, Carecenta offers two additional portal tiers to their payers (insurance companies and MLTC’s) and state supervisors (OMIG and DOH). Both portals provide ability to conduct remote audits of participating agencies in real-time, eliminating need in audit visits in person.

Headquartered in New York City, Carecentra provides real people within their training and support teams to answer your calls 9am to 6 pm and 24/7 emergency service at its data centers via email and ticket system. Carecentra uses the latest and most secure technology, keeping its customers’ data safe at its two U.S.-based data centers located in Pennsylvania and Kansas.

Delivering a True ROI to Customers

The long-term care industry as a whole operates on very lean margins. To remain profitable, often times budgets for the latest technology is one of the last spending priorities, especially when immediate patient care is primary. It’s because of these constrained budgets that you often see extremely outdated software systems in a long-term care operation. With this being said, it would be obvious that one of the biggest concerns of doing a “rip and replace” of an outdated inefficient system is if the new system is going to pay for itself.

Primarily, ROI is achieved quickly on the immediate impact on time saved on routine tasks, such as billing or payroll, and ability to handle more patients or clients per each employee.

Carecenta customers all see increase in efficiency compare to no software use, and even other software use. For instance, our client for over a year, Home Family Care, Inc. metrics looks as follows:

Why Carecenta?

Carecenta uses the latest most secure ISO 9002 Certified technology. The closest competitor’s software is 8 years old.

ISO 9002 Certified technology. The closest competitor’s software is 8 years old. Carecenta has more robust features: for example the visual stress-free map-based scheduling, text and email notifications and other.

Most importantly, Carecenta is more streamlined across the platform and features, uses latest APIs/third-party technology to-date seamlessly integrated into its interfaces.

Carecenta saves it customers hundreds of work hours in daily routine tasks.

Carecenta has close to 200 reports while the closest competitor has a few dozen.

Carecenta keep its customers’ data safe and secure in U.S.-based two data centers in Pennsylvania and Kansas. Customers data never leave the US soil which makes Carecenta truly compliant with regulation such as HIPAA

Carecenta provides cost-effective information technology solutions and resources conceived and created in the United States without off-shoring.

Carecenta empowers clients and helps to ensure that strategic goals and sales objectives are being met due to the numerous advantages that clients enjoy as a result of the cost-effective information technology workflow and financial management solutions the firm provides.

Taking your business to the next level may just be taking it into the cloud, securely and profitably with Carecenta.

