Taking the Man Out of Video Streaming

After the invention of the internet, no single technological innovation has revamped industries like the video streaming industry. Video streaming capability has literally changed everything about the way we consume data, from news to movies and more.

This invention has had a massive effect on other industries as well, literally ending video rental completely and revamping the ways that content could be brought to consumers. However, while representing a radical technology shift, current live streaming platforms are still full of concerning difficulties, especially for stand alone or small-scale content creators who seek to monetize creative content by streaming them online.

Because creators are censored and monetized already by centralized corporations, many are seeking for new technology marketplaces where monetization of streamed video can happen in a decentralized way, without corporate interference. Does the technology exist to create such markets? The answer is yes.

Blockchain for All

The need for a massive sea-change in the video streaming industry has caused creators to look to the new blockchain technology for decentralized solutions. A number of platforms have begun to offer decentralized networks for creation and monetization of video content.

These platforms, created by utilizing the distribution offered through blockchain technology (think of a database that can be viewed by all users simultaneously and can never be changed) drive consumers to become creators and distributors independently.

The method for payment is via tokens which can be utilized within the video ecosystem to view new material. Consumers are able to actually load content, boost it into higher view ranges, and then receive compensation, all within the decentralized platform.

This consumer focused video distribution model is already beginning to revolutionize the way video streaming is managed in much the same way that the video streaming technology changed online content a decade ago.

Power to the People

The problem with current models for video streaming is that they are built on centralized systems which protect the platform. While creators contribute the actual video content, the hub garners all the profit of the content for themselves, divesting the creators and the consumers completely from any monetizing options.

The system does, however, allow content creator the sole option of generating revenue on ad sales, but a small portion of the revenue only. Creators are driven to create videos that will increase viral traffic, rather than creating the videos they really want, stifling creativity.

The solution to this problem is to turn to new decentralized platforms, like Flixxo. Decentralized platforms put power for monetized content into the hands of the people - the content creators who actually produce. Since the centralized hub (like Youtube, for example) has been replaced with an immutable technology system, users have the power to monetize content directly to consumers without the centralized hub issues.

Within this new model of streaming, then, creators retain power to earn directly from their content through consumers. This can happen without interference of a centralized power or any hassle to pursue ad platforms from third parties or network services. Such distributed systems will eventually mean that creators will have control over content instead of the corporate hub.

Internal Global Monetization

The only way to create this decentralized system is to shift all financial interaction away from governmental currency (USD, GBP, Euro, etc.) and into an internal digital system. Within the platform, creators have the power to monetize content, and receive payment via this digital method, called ‘tokens’ (think of a digital coin that can be transferred internally within the platform).

These digital tokens have a value fixed on the overall value of the system, and can be divided into small fractions for versatile payment methods. As creators are able grow their follower count they receive funds from viewers in digital tokens. The tokens can be exchanged for normal governmental currencies, thus reversing the process. Different companies have different names for their tokens/ digital coins, for example, Flixxo likes to call their digital coins ‘Flixx’. And most systems must have such token creation events to initiate trading within the platform.