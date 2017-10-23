Talk Yourself Out Of Self-Pity And Embrace Your Challenges

Captivating Sports Photos Take control of a bad mood and don’t let it rule your experience. With a bit of positive self-talk, you can will yourself out of a slump and take on the challenges that face you with a sense of power and strength.

I was not in a positive state of mind. I had a feeling that a cold was in my system. I just couldn't shake this sensation of being slow, feeling tired, as if I was on the edge of a fever.

My friends/clients had mentioned they wanted to do another triathlon. Hey, if there are people throwing motivation out there into the air, I reflexively grab it.

Plus, the Steamboat Express Triathlon, run by TriEvents as part of their Legends Triathlon series is a triathlon I love. The swim is short and it is user-friendly location for us, just a short drive to San Dimas.

That being said, I just felt kinda crappy. I was in somewhat of a bad mood. Low in spirits and with a kind of a bad attitude.

First thing I told myself was, get a grip. I've been listening to Tony Robbins a bit and one of his motivational tools is to envision where your current belief or attitude will get you. What kind of results will throwing a pity party do for your current challenge? Very little right? "How about if I accept this tiredness, this pervasive sense of lethargy and dig a little deeper," I thought. It moved me a tiny bit out of my melancholy.

I wanted a medal too. In a sprint triathlon, with a short swim, and if I hustled, that was a possibility. "Come on man, who doesn't want to be on the podium. Toughen up, you are a talented athlete, stop being such a drama queen and leave it all out there," I encouraged myself with this kind of positive self-talk. Again, this edged me towards a sense of resolve, a sense of power rather than a sense of self-pity.

And, I had the pleasure of trying to chase down a dear friend, after the swim. He is a great swimmer, me, not so much. "Focus and run your race," I told myself.

This kind of rudimentary positive self-talk didn't turn my mood, my tired body and my attitude around completely, but it did give me just enough perspective where I could mentally deal with the challenge and enjoy battling my niggling demons. When you're feeling low, take on your situation and do what you can just to move yourself a few steps in the right direction. Take control of your experience and decide you will not let it get you down. You only need a tiny shift in your perspective to make a big change to your whole experience.