Talking About Diana...20 Years Later, at MRT

Bunk Kirwin remembers the night Lady Diana died, and has a direct connection to that night. Twenty years ago, he and his partner were in Paris, experiencing the event in a more immediate way than most of us in the States could have. But what really happens when a moment in history, a historical event, is just a walk away? How different is it when the news is not filtered by the media? On the 20th anniversary of Lady Diana’s horrific accident, Mr. Kirwin and the folks at Manhattan Rep Theatre, revisit the event in a revival of the play, “Talking About Diana,” written by Mr. Kirwin. We interviewed Mr. Kirwin and here is what he had to say.

Q: Tell us about "Talking About Diana." what's the story about, the characters, and what was the inspiration behind writing it?

Bunk Kirwin: The revival is the result of my partner’s restarting my career three years ago, when he organized two readings of “Talking About Diana”, produced twice in London in 1998, in which five New Yorkers talk about the death of Princess Diana in various ways, from indifference to lunatic adoration, and for which I received a death threat. The play was inspired by our adventures in Paris on September 1, 1997. The morning after the accident, we walked down the Seine and happened upon the spot where the crash had occurred at the Pont de l’Alma, and nobody was crying. The tears came later, after the media told everyone to cry, and of course, all the usual types did all the crying.

Q: So are you saying that the overall sentiment in France was staged? Or that perhaps that it was not genuine? How did you personally feel about that event, if I may ask?

Bunk Kirwin: I’m suggesting that the media orchestrated a great deal of the world-wide sentimentality. Even Prince William has said, “I couldn’t understand why everyone wanted to cry as loud as they did and show such emotion as they did, when they didn’t really know our mother.” I was an indifferent onlooker.

Q: You had a truly fascinating time as a playwright in your earlier days. Tell us a little about your early work and about your collaborations.

Bunk Kirwin: Fascinating, no, seductive, yes. I was working on a Ph.D. in political science, spent a summer in Paris writing poetry and my first play, took the play to the playwright in residence at FSU, Frank Gagliano, who gave me a Shubert Fellowship and sent my work to Gilbert Parker, the legendary agent, who took me on as a client and sent my play “Billy” to Playwrights Horizons, where Bob Moss produced it, Barnet Kellman directed it and Sudie Bond starred in it and introduced me to Richard Barr and Edward Albee who invited me to his foundation in Montauk for five summers where Edward introduced me to my partner of 43 years, the painter Scott Kahn. Not sure how fascinating any of that is, but it certainly was seductive...for a while.

Q: It seems like yesterday that Diana died, but remarkably it's the 20-year anniversary. How much of that motivated you to bring the play back to the stage in 2017? And what does it feel like for you to see it return?

Bunk Kirwin: The revival of Dianamania twenty years later prodded me to seek a revival of the play. As for the play’s returning, we shall see.

Q: Has the play changed since its original two stagings and if so, how?

Bunk Kirwin: The same structure but heightened in language and mellowed by age, with the incorporation of a brilliant idea from Edward Albee.

Q: What would you like to see as an outcome of this new production? Do you see the play moving to the next level? If so, how and why?

Bunk Kirwin: I’d like to see it move to Broadway, where it makes lots of money, and then to the West End in London, where it makes even more money; and then we can move to the Dordogne in La France profonde.

Donations to the production can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/talking-about-diana