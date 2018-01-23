A Republican senator accidentally broke a glass elephant with a toss of a “talking stick” during government shutdown negotiations, and people on Twitter can’t get enough of the symbolism.
Sen. Susan Collins (R- Maine) invited around 20 senators from both parties into her Capitol Hill office over the weekend in a bid to end the government shutdown, according to multiple reports.
Collins reportedly asked attendees to speak only when they were in possession of a “talking stick.” But when Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) interrupted Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Alexander threw the stick to him across the room. It inadvertently crashed into Collins’ glass elephant ornament, and chipped it.
Most senators in attendance saw the funny side, according to CNN. Collins ended up swapping the stick with a rubber ball to prevent further damage.
People online couldn’t resist poking fun at the incident — with some citing the breaking of the elephant (the GOP’s symbol is an elephant) as “nicely symbolic.”
Here’s a sampling of other responses: