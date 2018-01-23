A Republican senator accidentally broke a glass elephant with a toss of a “talking stick” during government shutdown negotiations, and people on Twitter can’t get enough of the symbolism.

Collins reportedly asked attendees to speak only when they were in possession of a “talking stick.” But when Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) interrupted Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Alexander threw the stick to him across the room. It inadvertently crashed into Collins’ glass elephant ornament, and chipped it.

Most senators in attendance saw the funny side, according to CNN. Collins ended up swapping the stick with a rubber ball to prevent further damage.

People online couldn’t resist poking fun at the incident — with some citing the breaking of the elephant (the GOP’s symbol is an elephant) as “nicely symbolic.”

Here’s a sampling of other responses:

This will be the SNL skit — Dan Hazelwood (@HazelwoodDan) January 22, 2018

Feel really bad for the writers of Veep to top this pic.twitter.com/tdSZh6Tark — Jake (@jake__ruben) January 22, 2018

I believe I have found proof of Collins’ ill-fated glass elephant, may it rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/snbr4Fk9Bt — Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) January 22, 2018

Our congressional leaders are acting like school children. https://t.co/MsiSE7K7w5 — SKIRT (@talktoskirt) January 22, 2018

100% thought that "glass elephant" is some sort of outlandish beltway euphemism. https://t.co/aiWq8Ax74x — Rob Scharf (@robscharf) January 22, 2018

This is not the onion.

1) Senators use "talking sticks"

2) One Senator got so angry they threw the talking stick

3) The throw missed its target and broke Senator Collins' glass elephant.



I repeat, this is not the onion. https://t.co/kv3pYE2Jtw — Irvin McCullough (@mcculloughirvin) January 22, 2018

If you're going to act like children, Susan Collins is going to treat you like children. https://t.co/HlwYx24XtT — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 22, 2018

Wow. A talking stick is almost as unusual as a talking horse. https://t.co/VHW1p0ialx — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 22, 2018

Someone make a "Susan Colllins' glass elephant" twitter feed ASAP https://t.co/WxbDlnpnsg — Jared Bennett (@jaredtbennett) January 22, 2018

A glass elephant? Nicely symbolic. I wonder if in McConnell's office they use the conch for speaking rights rather than a talking stick. Seems more manly. — Tom Simon (@tomsimon12345) January 22, 2018

Not a single child in my daughter's Brownie troop has ever gotten out of line to the point of throwing the damn talking stick! 😐 https://t.co/KUnT3sKcEc — Whitley Trillbert (@HalicueH) January 23, 2018

Sounds like "Lord of the Flies" down there. https://t.co/cLw4xVh5kO — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 22, 2018