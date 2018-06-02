Program producers are reportedly continuing to brainstorm about a possible replacement for “Roseanne,” which was cancelled Tuesday in the wake of star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet.

They plan to meet in coming days with executives of the Disney-ABC Group to pitch possible scenarios for a spinoff or even a revamped “Roseanne” without Barr, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

One option being considered is a show that focuses on Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene, TMZ reported.

Corporate officials have insisted that any reboot of the reboot not include Barr, nor benefit her in any way, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline reported that the effort is being driven by Gilbert and executive producer Tom Werner, whose production company Carsy-Werner produced the new show as well as the original. Both Gilbert and Werner want to continue the show in some form and keep the writers.

There are major challenges, however, to resurrecting the program, especially in the tangle of rights and ownership that could open up any new venture to lawsuits. Barr was co-creator and executive producer of “Roseanne,” and isn’t likely to give up any of her rights easily.