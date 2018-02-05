Sen. Tammy Duckworth: 'Cadet Bone Spurs' Won't Tell Me When To Clap

Iraq War veteran and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) criticized President Donald Trump for calling Democrats who did not clap during his State of the Union address “treasonous” on Monday.

“We don’t live in a dictatorship or a monarchy,” Duckworth tweeted soon after he made the comment. “I swore an oath ― in the military and in the Senate ― to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap.”

This is not the first time Duckworth, a Black Hawk helicopter pilot who received the Purple Heart after she lost both her legs in Iraq when her helicopter was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade, has referred to Trump as “Cadet Bone Spurs,” a reference to Trump’s stated reason for not being drafted during the Vietnam War.

During a floor speech last month, she also called Trump a “five-deferment draft dodger” as she slammed the president for criticizing Democrats’ support for the military.