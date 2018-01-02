Tapping Script for the California Wildfires and Other Disasters

Our hearts go out to all of those affected by the wildfires in California and disasters in other areas. We lost the EFT universe office as well as my home in the Tubbs Lane fire in October. Fires are ravaging Southern California. At times like this it's hard not to feel helpless and upset as you watch the scenes of wild destruction in the news. Yet it's possible to keep your center even in the midst of tragedy. I have been keeping a blog here and on Huffington Post describing the emotional stages we've been through, as well as the relief efforts. The post “The Saint in the Ashes” has reached thousands of people and comforted them with its message of hope. Here is a tapping script you can use to help you regain your peace of mind and find meaning even in a tragedy such as the wildfires. Tap continuously as you repeat these words. Continuous tapping means starting with the head points and working your way down. When you get to the last point, you simply start at the top again. First, assess how upset you feel on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being maximum and 0 being minimum. Write down your number. Then tap along with me while you say these words. (Change the words as needed to reflect the disaster you are experiencing or witnessing.)
This seems overwhelming.There's nothing I can do to help these poor people.The images on the news are terrifying.The flames are out of control.Everything is burning.People are dying, and homes are being consumed.Animals are dying, and trees are being consumed.There's nothing I can do about any of this.I feel so helpless.The fires are out of control, just like parts of my own life are out of control.I can't control the fires, I can't control the world, and I can't control my own life.These forces are bigger than me.They're overwhelming. I don’t know what to do.I'm trying as hard as I can to manage the world, and it isn't easy.I'm trying as hard as I can to manage my own life, and it seems impossible.I can't help these people and I can't help these animals.I can't help nature and I can't help myself.It's hopeless. There's nothing I can do.In the face of senseless tragedy, there is nothing I can do.In the face of disaster, there's nothing I can do.In the face of the challenges of my own life, there's nothing I can do.In the face of so much suffering, I feel helpless.But I am still me. I am safe, and I am kindIt's only because I am kind that I care about the suffering of all these people.It's only because I am kind that I care about all the suffering.It's only because I am loving that I care about the animals and the trees.It's only because I am safe that I can even worry about all of this.I love and accept myself where I am.I love and accept the world the way it is.I love and accept the world even when it seems outside of my control.I love and accept my life even when it seems outside of my control.I don't understand why all these bad things are happening.I don't understand why bad things happen to other people.I don't understand why bad things happen to me.I don't understand why bad things happen at all.But they do happen, and I'm helpless to stop them.I love and accept myself even though I'm helpless.I love and accept myself even though I'm scared.I love and accept myself regardless of the disturbing images I've seen on the news.I love and accept myself despite all the death and destruction.I am safe and I am me.Nothing can take away who I am.Nothing can take away my love.Nothing can take away my kindness.Even all this death and destruction cannot take away my love and kindness.I choose to fill my mind with love and kindness despite all the death and destruction I see.I choose to fill my mind with peace and joy despite all the tragedy.I can't help others when I am upset myself.So I choose to remain centered.I choose to stay in peace.I choose to stay in love and joy.When I stay centered, I'm able to think wisely.From this perspective I can make good decisions about what to do. I am in control.Despite all the tragedy and suffering in the world…Despite all the tragedy and suffering in me…I choose to remain centered.I choose to give myself the gift of love.I choose to give myself the gift of inner peace.Even though all these tragedies are happening in the world, I love and accept myself.I am at peace, despite all the tragedy in the world.I cannot change the world, but I can change myself.I can choose to be at peace, despite the tragedy in the world.I can choose my inner state, regardless of what is going on around me.I love and accept myself, even in the midst of chaos.I affirm the love within me, even when the world is in turmoil.I send love to those engulfed in tragedy, even as I stay centered myself.I love and accept myself just the way I am.I love and accept myself even with all the tragedy in the world.I love and accept myself and…I choose to stay centered regardless of what happens in the world.I am me and I am strong.I remain centered, strong, and wise regardless of what happens in the world.I love and accept myself just the way I am.I send healing and light from my own strong center to those engulfed in tragedy.In my strength I offer love and healing to everyone who is suffering.In my strength I offer love and healing to myself.I especially send love and healing to the parts of my life that feel out of control.I send love and healing to the parts of myself that are engulfed in tragedy.I affirm the strength and wisdom of my being.I am safe and at peace.I feel that sense of safety and peace throughout my body, mind, and heart.This is the truth of me.This is who I am.I love and accept myself.
Now, tune in again to your body. How upset are you? Rate your number from 0 to 10 again, and see how it’s changed. I encourage you to tap any time you feel upset. You truly will be more centered and at peace. From that perspective you will make wiser decisions and be more effective in responding to any challenging situation whether it’s in your personal life or the life of the planet.
