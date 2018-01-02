Tapping Script for the California Wildfires and Other Disasters

This seems overwhelming.There's nothing I can do to help these poor people.The images on the news are terrifying.The flames are out of control.Everything is burning.People are dying, and homes are being consumed.Animals are dying, and trees are being consumed.There's nothing I can do about any of this.I feel so helpless.The fires are out of control, just like parts of my own life are out of control.I can't control the fires, I can't control the world, and I can't control my own life.These forces are bigger than me.They're overwhelming. I don’t know what to do.I'm trying as hard as I can to manage the world, and it isn't easy.I'm trying as hard as I can to manage my own life, and it seems impossible.I can't help these people and I can't help these animals.I can't help nature and I can't help myself.It's hopeless. There's nothing I can do.In the face of senseless tragedy, there is nothing I can do.In the face of disaster, there's nothing I can do.In the face of the challenges of my own life, there's nothing I can do.In the face of so much suffering, I feel helpless.But I am still me. I am safe, and I am kindIt's only because I am kind that I care about the suffering of all these people.It's only because I am kind that I care about all the suffering.It's only because I am loving that I care about the animals and the trees.It's only because I am safe that I can even worry about all of this.I love and accept myself where I am.I love and accept the world the way it is.I love and accept the world even when it seems outside of my control.I love and accept my life even when it seems outside of my control.I don't understand why all these bad things are happening.I don't understand why bad things happen to other people.I don't understand why bad things happen to me.I don't understand why bad things happen at all.But they do happen, and I'm helpless to stop them.I love and accept myself even though I'm helpless.I love and accept myself even though I'm scared.I love and accept myself regardless of the disturbing images I've seen on the news.I love and accept myself despite all the death and destruction.I am safe and I am me.Nothing can take away who I am.Nothing can take away my love.Nothing can take away my kindness.Even all this death and destruction cannot take away my love and kindness.I choose to fill my mind with love and kindness despite all the death and destruction I see.I choose to fill my mind with peace and joy despite all the tragedy.I can't help others when I am upset myself.So I choose to remain centered.I choose to stay in peace.I choose to stay in love and joy.When I stay centered, I'm able to think wisely.From this perspective I can make good decisions about what to do. I am in control.Despite all the tragedy and suffering in the world…Despite all the tragedy and suffering in me…I choose to remain centered.I choose to give myself the gift of love.I choose to give myself the gift of inner peace.Even though all these tragedies are happening in the world, I love and accept myself.I am at peace, despite all the tragedy in the world.I cannot change the world, but I can change myself.I can choose to be at peace, despite the tragedy in the world.I can choose my inner state, regardless of what is going on around me.I love and accept myself, even in the midst of chaos.I affirm the love within me, even when the world is in turmoil.I send love to those engulfed in tragedy, even as I stay centered myself.I love and accept myself just the way I am.I love and accept myself even with all the tragedy in the world.I love and accept myself and…I choose to stay centered regardless of what happens in the world.I am me and I am strong.I remain centered, strong, and wise regardless of what happens in the world.I love and accept myself just the way I am.I send healing and light from my own strong center to those engulfed in tragedy.In my strength I offer love and healing to everyone who is suffering.In my strength I offer love and healing to myself.I especially send love and healing to the parts of my life that feel out of control.I send love and healing to the parts of myself that are engulfed in tragedy.I affirm the strength and wisdom of my being.I am safe and at peace.I feel that sense of safety and peace throughout my body, mind, and heart.This is the truth of me.This is who I am.I love and accept myself.