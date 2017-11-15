Tar Heel State Women

This blog features women with ties to the State of North Carolina – the Tar Heel State. I lived in North Carolina earlier in my career and received my graduate education there. Match the woman with her accomplishment:

_____ 1. She received the 1988 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

_____ 2. The first African-American woman to graduate from college in the U.S.

_____ 3. In 1587, the first British child born on U.S. soil.

_____ 4. The first female senator elected from North Carolina, she has also served as Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Labor.

_____ 5. A First Lady, hostess extraordinaire, who helped furnish the original White House and saved the Stuart portrait of George Washington in 1814.

_____ 6. A poet and autobiographer, she read a poem at Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1993.

A. Virginia Dare

B. Dolley Madison

C. Mary Jane Patterson

D. Gertrude Elion

E. Maya Angelou

F. Elizabeth Hanford Dole

Born in 1587 on what is today Roanoke Island, North Carolina, Virginia Dare was the first English child born on North American soil. She was named in honor of the territory of Virginia (which in turn was named for Queen Elizabeth I, the Virgin Queen). When her grandfather returned from a trip to England to reprovision the Colony, all of the colonists had disappeared and their whereabouts are lost to history.

Born in New Garden, North Carolina in 1768, future First Lady Dolley Madison was raised primarily in Virginia in close proximity to her maternal grandparents. After her family moved to Philadelphia, she married and had two sons. Both her husband and younger son perished in the yellow fever epidemic of 1793. Although she moved back to Virginia after marrying James Madison, they subsequently moved to Washington, DC when Thomas Jefferson became president and asked James to become his Secretary of State. Dolley developed a reputation as a hostess extraordinaire and often served as the hostess for official White House function during Jefferson’s presidency (as he was a widower). She helped furnish the White House. Later, during her husband’s Presidency, when the British attacked Washington (1814), she was instrumental in saving the Stuart portrait of George Washington.

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1840, Mary Jane Patterson became the first African-American woman to receive a college degree when she graduated from Oberlin College in 1862. She taught for her career first in Pennsylvania at what is now Cheyney University (as an assistant to Fanny Jackson Coppin) and later in Washington, D.C. at what is today called Dunbar High School. She was active in many charitable causes and worked to advance the conditions for African-American women.

The recipient of the 1988 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, biochemist Gertrude Elion worked for many years in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park for Burroughs Wellcome and served as an adjunct professor at Duke University as well. Among her many inventions are drugs that provided the first successful treatment of leukemia, the first immuno-suppressant drug which enabled organ transplants, treatments for gout and malaria, and her research laid the foundation for the development of AZT to treat AIDS. Elion received the National Medal of Science with a citation that reads “For her basic research which enhanced the sciences of chemistry and medicine by elucidating fundamental principles of drug-receptor interactions for nucleic acid antagonists.” Among her many honors, Elion has been inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame and the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

A renowned poet, screenplay writer, memoirist and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou was named the first Reynolds Professor of American Studies at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 1981. She is known for her series of seven autobiographies, the first volume of which I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings brought her fame and renown. In 1972, she was the first African-American woman to have a screenplay released as a movie. In 1993, she read her poem at the inauguration of President Bill Clinton. The recipient of many honors and awards, Angelou has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. She was featured on a U.S. postage stamp in 2015.

Born in Salisbury, North Carolina in 1936, Elizabeth Hanford Dole has been a U.S. Senator (North Carolina’s first female senator), Secretary of Transportation, Secretary of Labor, and head of the American Red Cross. Dole received her undergraduate degree at Duke University and her law degree from Harvard University. She worked for many years in the White House before being named Secretary of Transportation (the first woman in this role) by President Reagan and later Secretary of Labor by President George H.W. Bush. She was elected to the U.S. Senate representing North Carolina in the 2002 election and served one term during which she became the first woman to chair the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Dole has been inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

Learn about more she-roes and celebrate amazing women. These women with ties to the state of North Carolina are among the more than 850 women profiled in the book Her Story: A Timeline of the Women Who Changed America. I am proud to tell women’s stories and write women back into history. I stand on their shoulders.