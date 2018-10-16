Tara Reid Kicked Off Delta Flight For Disturbance Before Takeoff

This turbulence started on the ground.

Actress Tara Reid got kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight Monday for causing what the airline deemed a “customer disturbance,” USA Today reported.

A rep for the “Sharknado” star confirmed to the newspaper that Reid was removed from the plane, scheduled to leave Los Angeles for New York. The flight was delayed on the runway because Reid “flew into a rage” over being given the wrong seat and not receiving a pillow, TMZ reported.

She “complained loudly” as the crew unsuccessfully tried to appease her, witnesses told the entertainment site.

A video obtained by TMZ shows a flight attendant talking to Reid about getting her baggage before she is seen walking the aisle with her dog.

Police were not called, and Reid caught another flight, USA Today reported.

“Delta flight 613 from Los Angeles to New York JFK-International returned to the gate, prior to takeoff, due to a customer disturbance on board,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement, per People. “Delta apologizes to the remaining customers for the inconvenience and appreciates their patience as the situation was resolved ... The flight redeparted for New York following a short delay.”

The “American Pie” alum’s “side of the story” is that she was upset for not getting a window seat and because a woman was reclining in front of her, TMZ wrote.

Yahoo noted that the incident prompted a bizarre response from Linda Hogan, a former reality star who’s the ex-wife of pro wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Tara Reid removed from flight before takeoff ⁦@FoxNews⁩ .Shame on ⁦@Delta⁩ for not accommodating a first class client the flight attendants are obviously jealous she’s white and privileged and they did everything they could do to make her a spectacle #Spare-me — Linda Hogan (@LindaHogan) October 16, 2018

Tara Reid Removed from Delta Flight After Flying Into Rage https://t.co/dHH2uiNShh via @TMZ those BITCHY JEALOUS overworked nasty flight attendants are pulling a left stunt . Tara’s seat probably cost as much as 8 low life passengers in the BACK , screw you @delta — Linda Hogan (@LindaHogan) October 16, 2018

Reid raised concerns during an interview in August in which she seemed to slur her speech.