Taraji P. Henson Sparks Outrage After Comparing R. Kelly To Harvey Weinstein

Taraji P. Henson has been criticized for comparing the use of the MuteRKelly hashtag to #MuteWeinstein and #MuteHarveyWeinstein.

In since-deleted Instagram posts, the actress pointed out the lack of posts calling for the muting of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein ― who is set to stand trial in May for some of the sexual assault allegations against him.

The MuteRKelly hashtag has flourished on social media after the R&B singer was accused of serial sexual predation and abuse by multiple women in a new Lifetime docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly.”

I recorded in case she deletes. But girl. Is Weinstein making music? I know she's smarter than this pic.twitter.com/7DGyQfDwAk — Bri The Undead (@aprettyPR) January 22, 2019

While it isn’t exactly clear what Henson was trying to prove, baffled Twitter users ― including the executive producer of the documentary ― said she had completely missed the point.

“No idea why Taraji Henson wouldn’t know that there are not one, but two projects abt [sic] Harvey Weinstein. But this is an oft-invoked deflection,” dream hampton tweeted.

No idea why Taraji Henson wouldn't know that there are not one, but two projects abt Harvey Weinstein. But this is an oft-invoked deflection. While I care abt the Hollywood stars Weinstein abused, I care more abt Asante, Kitty, Jerhona, Lisette, Azriel & Joy & others, even more. — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 22, 2019

Plus Weinstein is on trial. For rape. — dream hampton (@dreamhampton) January 22, 2019

So if mute Weinstein had just as many posts as Rkelly would that change Taraji’s opinion I’m confused — Buffy Summers (@PalmerSaidWhat) January 22, 2019

"Mute R Kelly" is an actual campaign with an accompanying hashtag. There is no such Harvey Weinstein hashtag so there's no point to be made here, Taraji. As if Weinstein still has the public's support. This is disappointing af. https://t.co/VO20SDXVKl — FKA SpokenELLE (@ELLEvolution_) January 22, 2019

Erykah Badu reduced R.Kelly's crimes to "poor choices". Taraji P. Henson made a false equivalency between him and Harvey Weinstein. The aunties are really exposing their internalized misogynoir, and I can't deal. Black girls deserve better. — DeAsia Paige (@deasia_paige) January 22, 2019

Henson later attempted to clarify her stance on the matter, tweeting that she believed Kelly was guilty “and should be muted.”