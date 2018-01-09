Taraji P. Henson Has 'Cutest Dog I've Ever Seen,' Jimmy Fallon Rightly Says

Taraji P. Henson showed off her new puppy on “The Tonight Show” Monday ― with good reason.

Her “miniature French bulldog” named KBall has the kind of adorable that sticks with you.

Host Jimmy Fallon was crazy-charmed by a photo of the pooch sitting in a fancy chair.

“Are you kidding me?” he said. “That is the cutest dog I’ve ever seen.”

Henson, who was promoting her new action film “Proud Mary,” proudly reports that her “5-pound ball of fat joy” snores ― “and he snorts.”

In October, the “Empire” star posted a touching farewell to her 16-year-old dog Uncle Willie.