Taraji P. Henson And Kelvin Hayden Get Engaged On Mother's Day

Taraji P. Henson got quite the surprise on Mother’s Day.

On Monday, the “Empire” star announced on Instagram that she’d become engaged to Super Bowl-winning cornerback Kelvin Hayden, whom the actress has been quietly dating for more than two years.

Henson shared a photo of her new bling alongside a dessert plate with the word “Congratulations” written in chocolate.

“I said yes y’all!!!” she wrote before going into detail about how Hayden popped the question on Mother’s Day. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!” (Henson has a 24-year-old son, Marcel Johnson.)

Hayden did not directly confirm the news on social media, but the former NFL player did post an Instagram story that shows the happy couple cozying up to one another with glasses of wine in hand:

Instagram Henson and Hayden looking happy.

He also added this cute photo to his account on Monday, and it has received tons of congratulatory comments:

The engagement may surprise many fans given that Henson, 47, and Hayden, 34, just confirmed their relationship in December of last year. But their behavior sparked romance rumors as far back as December 2015 when the two were spotted holding hands on a beach in Miami.

“I’m very happy. Everything is coming together,” Henson told Essence’s podcast “Yes, Girl!” this past December when she publicly addressed their relationship. “I’m happy in my personal life.”

She added: “I’m not the type to blast my personal business. But, you know, I think that’s important for people to know. I’m happy. I’m very, very happy. I just am.”