Taraji P. Henson Loses Diamond Ring While Waving At Golden Globes

Taraji P. Henson felt the sting of lost bling at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

The actress, who attended the awards with fellow “Ralph Breaks the Internet” cast members, realized at the end that she had lost a diamond ring.

“Oh my god, oh my god! No one move! No one move! My ring! My ring!” she yelled, according to People.

The “Proud Mary” star joined “jeweler to the stars” Lorraine Schwartz in the annals of Golden Globes missing-ring incidents. Schwartz lost a $250,000 ring at the ceremony in 2014, and a carpet cleaner was accused of finding it and bringing it home to his girlfriend. The man then had the ring appraised, raising suspicions and notification of the cops, TMZ previously reported.

There was no such intrigue on Henson’s anxious moment.

She began searching for the ring on the floor in the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom and got some help, People noted. Actor Terry Crews (“Brooklyn ”) “corralled” the crowd so the search would be easier, and got on his hands and knees to aid in the successful recovery. Phew!

Crews said Henson’s ring fell off as she was waving. He said he was happy to pitch in.