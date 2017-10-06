Taraji P. Henson Posts Sweetest Tribute After Her 16-Year-Old Dog Dies

You were loved, Uncle Willie.
Taraji P. Henson honored the death of her dog with a heartfelt goodbye on Thursday.
“I will miss you soooooooooo much,” the “Empire” star wrote on Instagram.
The “Hidden Figures” actress posted several more photos with her adorable pooch after one user sent her a moving condolence.
“I never thought that I could be so in love with an animal until I had Willie,” she said in a 2013 PETA ad, below. “He’s our family. He has beds in every room. He travels everywhere I go. He’s just the best companion.”
