Wait Until You See Taraji P. Henson On 'Saved By The Bell'

Stephen Colbert surprised Taraji P. Henson on Monday by showing her a photo from the time she appeared in a 1998 episode of “Saved By The Bell: The New Class.”

The “What Men Want” actress was telling “The Late Show” host that she once avoided having to leave Los Angeles by talking her way into a full-time gig at an accounting firm. Then Colbert pulled out the photo from the “Saved By The Bell” episode in which Henson played “Girl #3,” according to IMDb.

Henson lit up at the sight of it. “Look at that!” she said.

The actress jokingly recalled approaching the show’s producers about an important matter regarding her career. Let’s just say the encounter didn’t go as planned.