01/22/2018 01:19 pm ET

Tarantino-Style 'Star Trek' Trailer Shows Us The Wonderful Potential

"Green blood. Green women. And Nazis."

By Andy McDonald

It was confirmed back in December that director Quentin Tarantino was developing a “Star Trek” film, which will be written by “The Revenant” screenwriter Mark L. Smith.

Something that at one time might have sounded like an “Saturday Night Live” sketch will soon become a reality. But what would a Tarantino-style “Star Trek” film even look like? 

Nerdist has outdone itself in producing this terrifically well-thought out parody trailer. Gratuitous violence, Vulcans in suits, Dick Dale guitar-inspired soundtrack ― this trailer hits all the right notes. Check it out above.

Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
