Tarantula Topping Draws The Brave Into North Carolina Burger Joint

A hamburger intentionally topped with a tarantula is attracting customers to a restaurant in Durham, North Carolina.

Bull City Burger and Brewery is currently celebrating “Exotic Meat Month” by featuring burgers made with everything from alligator to iguana, python, bison, turtle and insects.

But it’s the tarantula challenge that has customers going buggy, according to local station WRAL. For $30, customers get a 100 percent North Carolina pasture-raised beef burger topped with Gruyère cheese, chili sauce and an oven-roasted tarantula.

And if they finish their plate, they get a T-shirt to immortalize the eight-legged feat, according to Bull City’s website.

However, the restaurant purchased only 18 zebra tarantulas so anyone wanting to chow down on one of the arachnids has to win a “tarantula raffle” first.

Martha did it yesterday, Randall did it today, and now it's David D's turn to give it a shot!



David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018

At least four people have completed the challenge.