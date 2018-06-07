In case you needed another excuse to browse Target’s home section, here’s a new one for you. The retailer has just unveiled a look at its newest home collection, Made By Design, just in time for back-to-college shopping season.
The collection features a clean and simple aesthetic. With its patternless designs for mix-and-match looks, it looks like something designed for Ikea. (Not that we’re complaining).
Over the past year Target has been unveiling a series of home collections, each more impressive than the last. With Project 62, the retailer introduced its mid-century modern home pieces. Then, by launching Opalhouse, the merchant solidified its place alongside retailers like Anthropologie and World Market as destination for worldly, vintage and bohemian-inspired home decor. Even designer and stylist Emily Henderson turns to Target when she needs a quick home refresh.
For college shoppers, however, the best part about Target’s newest Made By Design collection is its price tag. Most items ring up under $30, with everything in under $260. The line will be available in stores and online starting June 23.
Below, enjoy a sneak peek of some of our favorite items from the new collection:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.