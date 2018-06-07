In case you needed another excuse to browse Target’s home section, here’s a new one for you. The retailer has just unveiled a look at its newest home collection, Made By Design, just in time for back-to-college shopping season.

The collection features a clean and simple aesthetic. With its patternless designs for mix-and-match looks, it looks like something designed for Ikea. (Not that we’re complaining).

Target Sneak peek of Target's Made By Design home collection, live June 23.

Over the past year Target has been unveiling a series of home collections, each more impressive than the last. With Project 62, the retailer introduced its mid-century modern home pieces. Then, by launching Opalhouse, the merchant solidified its place alongside retailers like Anthropologie and World Market as destination for worldly, vintage and bohemian-inspired home decor. Even designer and stylist Emily Henderson turns to Target when she needs a quick home refresh.

For college shoppers, however, the best part about Target’s newest Made By Design collection is its price tag. Most items ring up under $30, with everything in under $260. The line will be available in stores and online starting June 23.

Below, enjoy a sneak peek of some of our favorite items from the new collection:

1 Silver Pour Over Glass Coffee Maker Target $20, get it here

2 Laundry Storage Collection Target $20 to $36, get it here

3 Dining Room Collection Target $90 to $260, get it here

4 Metal Task Lamp Target $20, get it here

5 Stainless Steel Cookware Collection Target $15 to $130, get it here

6 Easy Care Duvet Set Target $20 to $35, get it here

7 Bath Accessories Target $10 to $13, get it here

8 Beechwood Kitchen Utensil Collection Target $2 to $9, get it here

9 Solid Poly Fleece Blanet Target $25 to $35, get it here

10 Extra Large Cosmetics Organizer Target $25, get it here

11 Office Furniture Collection Target $60 to $100, get it here

12 Bath Rug Target $8 to $10, get it here