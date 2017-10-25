Target Claims It Won't Start Christmas Early, Then Starts Christmas Early Anyway

Target says it’s taking a stand against Christmas creep, noting that customers want more emphasis on Thanksgiving before it’s time to get jolly with the mistletoe and holly.

“They want us to pause and be really intentional and recognize Thanksgiving,” Rick Gomez, Target’s chief marketing officer, told The Associated Press. “What they don’t want us to do is go right into Christmas. So, we are going to respect that.”

But there’s a huge asterisk on that promise, which earned the company plenty of press coverage about how it was tackling Christmas creep.

Because it’s not.

The promise to recognize Thanksgiving and hold off on Christmas products/decorations only applies to one small area of its stores.

“The change for this year is only to the signing we place at the front entrances of our stores,” a Target spokeswoman told NBC News.

Indeed, once you get past the entrance, many Target locations are already promoting the holiday, leading to a Burton-esque mix of Halloween and Christmas:

Meanwhile, they're selling Christmas merchandise BEFORE Halloween. Pic taken 2 days ago. Yes, those are Christmas lights. @Target #yeahright pic.twitter.com/yYo6cdWuic — M Murphy (@redhedmagictone) October 24, 2017

Why on God's green earth are there CHRISTMAS LIGHTS on the back wall of the Halloween display at @Target? #knockitoff — Mimi Wells (@mimi_wells) October 8, 2017

If anyone was wondering target is selling Christmas socks for $1😍 pic.twitter.com/PS9ol3xsf5 — Maddie Shidaker (@maddieshidaker) October 24, 2017

The dollar section at target is FULL OF CHRISTMAS STUFF ALREADY IM SO EXCITED!!! — chelsea⭐️ (@chelseaalopezz) October 25, 2017

Not sure Target really gets the idea about waiting a bit to market Christmas-this came in the mail today. pic.twitter.com/Llbx4YBjCX — Rosemary Wrenn (@rwcanfield) October 25, 2017

Target is hardly alone. Christmas merchandise is already slipping into stores around the country, especially in big retail chains, and a number have even begun mailing out Christmas catalogs and other promotions.