Target's Latest Swim Campaign Promises No Airbrushing Or Reshaping

Swimsuit season can be a controversial topic as some retailers tend to dismiss the fact that not all bathing suits are created equal. As of late, we’ve seen brands like Loft and Draper James take a step towards more inclusive fashion, but there is still a ways to go in terms of making every body price point, part of the conversation.

That’s why we can appreciate when a convenient brand like Target takes a step in the that direction.

With an expanded assortment of more than 1,700 styles that’s full of bright, tropical colors and globally inspired textures, including an expanded assortment of swimwear for all sizes, Target Swim is providing options for many guests. Sizes range from XL to 26W, and range in price from $14.99 - $49.99, with most items under $24.99.

Target wanted to add some more depth to the conversation and will not airbrush or reshape any of their bathing suit styles.

We saw Aerie take the lead in ‘no-photoshop’ a few years back, and now Target has followed. Instead of contributing to the culture that is “gearing up for swim season,” they’re “celebrating women and encouraging them to embrace the beauty of their own bodies.”

Get inspired to finally try on that two-piece or statement one-piece with Target Swim. The full collection is available now at Target.

Check out some of our favorites from the line below:

Women's Strappy High Neck Halter Bikini Top Target Get the top here , $19.99.

Women's Floral Print Plus Size Embroidered Mesh High Neck Bikini Top Target Get the top here , $24.99.

Women's Tiered Tankini Tops Target Get the top here , $32.99.

Women's Strappy Side One Piece Target Get the one-piece here , $29.99.

Women's Laser Cut High Neck One Piece Target Get the one-piece here , $39.99.